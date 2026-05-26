

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.1627 against the euro, 159.18 against the yen and 0.7853 against the Swiss franc, from Monday's closing quotes of 1.1636, 158.96 and 0.7833, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.3465 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3495.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 160.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc and 1.33 against the pound.



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