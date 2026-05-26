

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased at the fastest pace since late 2022 in April due to the sharp rise in energy prices, the statistical office INE said Tuesday.



Producer prices grew 8.3 percent year-on-year in April, marking the strongest rise since December 2022. This followed a 3.1 percent rise in March.



The surge was largely attributable to the 22.3 percent jump in energy prices. Prices of intermediate goods and capital goods climbed moderately by 3.8 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively. Consumer goods prices rose only 1.6 percent.



However, monthly increase in producer prices slowed sharply to 1.7 percent from 6.2 percent in March.



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