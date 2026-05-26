

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in April after remaining steady in the prior month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to a 3-month low of 4.6 percent in April from March's stable rate of 4.9 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.4 percent.



There were 142,000 unemployed people in April, down from 150,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 132,000.



Meanwhile, the employment rate increased to 70.2 percent from 69.7 percent in March.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 4.8 percent in April.



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