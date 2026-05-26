

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Poland decreased slightly in April after remaining stable in the prior month, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 6.0 percent in April, as expected, down from March's steady rate of 6.1 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.



There were 934,300 unemployed people in April compared to 949,800 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 802,700.



Data showed that the number of unemployed people below 24 years old declined to 123,600 from 128,500 a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News