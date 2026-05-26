Ryde Group: Ryde Introduces RydePET XL and Enhanced Pet Travel Categories

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company") , a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, is pleased to announce strategic enhancements to its RydePET service, including the phased rollout of RydePET XL and enhanced pet travel categories designed to improve marketplace efficiency, expand ride availability, and strengthen Ryde's position within Singapore's growing pet mobility segment.

The latest enhancements introduce a premium 6-seater pet-friendly ride option alongside new pet travel classification and trip visibility features designed to improve matching accuracy, reduce cancellations, and enhance trip transparency for both riders and drivers.

Key Strategic Enhancements

RydePET XL: A larger-format pet-friendly ride option designed for families, group travel, multi-pet scenarios, and riders seeking additional cabin space and comfort. RydePET XL expands Ryde's ability to serve higher-value ride segments while increasing utilization opportunities across larger vehicle categories.

Improved Pet Travel Classification System: Riders can now specify pet type and travel method, including whether pets are travelling in carriers or on a leash, enabling more accurate matching across different pet travel scenarios.

Expanded Pet Booking Options: Additional categories for dogs, cats and other small pets broaden accessibility while enabling more accurate rider-driver matching across a wider range of pet travel scenarios.

Enhanced Driver Trip Visibility: Drivers receive upfront visibility of pet travel details prior to trip acceptance, improving transparency and helping drivers make more informed acceptance decisions.

"The pet mobility segment continues to demonstrate strong long-term growth potential as pet ownership and consumer spending on pet-related services increase across Singapore," said James Tan, Chief Product Officer of Ryde. "These enhancements reflect a strategic investment in improving marketplace transparency, expanding ride options, and strengthening the overall reliability of the RydePET experience."

James added, "We believe improved trip visibility and expanded vehicle accessibility will enhance supply participation, improve matching efficiency, and support higher-frequency pet mobility transactions across the Ryde ecosystem over time."

The Company believes continued investment in marketplace optimization, service diversification, and technology-driven user experiences will further strengthen Ryde's long-term competitive positioning within Singapore's evolving mobility landscape. Ryde remains focused on executing strategic initiatives that support sustainable platform growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

About Ryde Group Ltd

The Ryde Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Ryde was founded in Singapore in 2014, is a leading technology company transforming the way people and goods move around with its super mobility app. As the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app, Ryde offers a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. Committed to empowering our private-hire and taxi partners, we take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-introduces-rydepet-xl-and-enhanced-pet-travel-categories-1170294