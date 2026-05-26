As of 27 May 2026 below changes will take effect due to reverse stock split. Due to this, the ISIN of the company's shares will be changed, cf. below.

Last day of trading the company's shares with a face value of DKK 0.05 in ISIN DK0010212570 will be 26 May 2026. First day of trading the company's shares with a face value of DKK 100 in new ISIN DK0064983373 is 27 May 2026.

ISIN DK0010212570 New ISIN: DK0064983373 Name: NewCap Holding Volume before change: 494,022,000 shares with a par value of DKK 0.05 (DKK 24,701,100) Volume after change 247,011 shares with a par value of DKK 100 (DKK 24,701,100) New face value: DKK 100 Unchanged short name: NEWCAP Unchanged orderbook ID: 3326

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66