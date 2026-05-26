Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").

The purpose of the 2026 exploration program is to build on the favourable 2025 sampling and mapping results using a combination of airborne geophysics (Mobile MagnetoTellurics ("MobileMT")), geological mapping, prospecting and soil/silt and rock geochemistry, followed by possible ground IP (induced polarization) geophysical surveys across the most promising target areas. A priority focus will be on the BEV to Saboteur trend of strong copper mineralization with an emphasis placed on advancing the project to drill ready for 2027. Work in 2025 (see news release of the Company dated January 21, 2026) targeted the BEV, FRED (1-3 and DM), STIK, DAR, and SOUTH zones.

"Our second season at Theory is focused on prioritizing the strongest targets ahead of planned drill testing in 2027. The project's proximity to JD and the active exploration environment across the Toodoggone make this a compelling next step for Sun Summit," said Niel Marotta, CEO, Sun Summit Minerals.

The Theory Project:

The 9,676 hectare Theory Project borders Thesis Gold and Silver Inc.'s Ranch Project to the north and is located within 10 km to the northwest of Sun Summit's JD Project (Figure 1). The project covers the northern extent of the significant Toodoggone district and is considered highly prospective for epithermal-related gold-silver mineralization and porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization. Reconnaissance-style exploration in 2025 resulted in the definition of numerous target areas (see news release of the Company dated January 21, 2026). These targets, which will be the focus for 2026, include:

BEV target : Sampling of the main BEV zone in 2025 returned assays up to 1.44% Cu, 43 ppb Au, 12.8 ppm Ag ( grab sample BLTHR029).

Saboteur target : The Saboteur target consists of a 3 km long trend of locally outcropping copper mineralization associated with coincident magnetic and radiometric (potassic) anomalies. Rock samples in 2025 from the trend returned the most consistent high-grade copper with an overall mean of 1.45% Cu (n=30), including sample LSTHR040 with 4.7% Cu, 635 ppb Au, 49 ppm Ag ; and sample JBTHR059 with 4.0% Cu, 596 ppb Au, 61 ppm Ag ; and sample MHTHR037 with 3.3% Cu, 4290 ppb Au, 121 ppm Ag.

FRED-DM-DMR targets : This collective zone of priority targets at the north end of the project returned the highest copper values in the 2025 sampling program: up to 6.42% Cu, 12.6 g/t Au, 3150 g/t Ag, and 3.99% Zn , plus over detection barium (>10000 ppm Ba).

STIK1 & DAR target: The STIK1 and DAR targets consist of zones with epithermal style mineralization with several mineralized samples containing hydrothermal breccia textures, drusy quartz, clay minerals, with associated barite veining and chert with metal maximums to 675 ppm Cu, 10.7 ppm Ag, and 1880 ppm Pb from grab samples.





Figure 1. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD, Theory and Orbit Projects in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis Gold & Silver Inc., TDG Gold Corp. and Centerra Gold Inc.'s respective corporate websites. The qualified person has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/298802_cfe904be64c93a87_001full.jpg

Airborne Survey

A project-wide airborne passive electromagnetic MobileMT survey is planned for early June to be conducted from the Company's JD Exploration Camp. The survey comprises two areas (JD & Theory) totaling approximately 1,216 line-kms, to be acquired along 250m spaced survey lines (see Figure 2).

The objective of the survey is to image the subsurface resistivity to a depth of approximately 1km to 2km, dependent on the conductivity distribution of the local geology. Complementary VLF data, which provides near surface EM information, will also be provided, when available and dependent on signal strength.

The nominal flight altitude of the helicopter will be 140 -150 meters above the terrain. The nominal terrain clearance of the MobileMT bird will be 50 - 60 metres, depending on topography.

The data acquisition is expected to take approximately one week with data processing and quality control undertaken progressively in the field, with interim products available within 15 to 20 days after the completion of flying. This timing will allow an initial evaluation to help to target planned ground IP surveys of select targets.

The MobileMT survey will be completed by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. of Newmarket, ON, under the guidance of geophysicist, Andrei Bagrianski, P.Geo. The main instrumentation installed on the MobileMT towed-bird are three orthogonal induction coils to measure naturally occurring magnetic fields in the frequency range 25 Hz - 20,000 Hz; and a GPS antenna. A base station and field workstation will complement the survey.

Data products will include low, medium and high frequency apparent conductivity grids and maps, resistivity sections for each surveyed line, resistivity depth slices and 3D resistivity voxel plus VLF amplitude intensity data in various formats.

Field Work

Approximately 30 days of field work is planned from a fly camp on the Theory project. Work will include geological mapping/prospecting and rock, soil, silt geochemical sampling to improve definition from priority targets based on 2025 field results. Work will be conducted by Terralogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC, with helicopter support from the Company's JD Camp as required (see Figure 3).

IP Survey

Based on preliminary results from phases 1 and 2, an IP crew from Peter Walcott and Associates would be directed to complete ground IP geophysical surveys on priority targets. Up to 22 line-km of IP lines have been planned (see Figure 4).

Exploration activities are anticipated to being in early June and continue with intermittent steps into September.





Figure 2. Location of planned MobileMT survey on the Theory (north grid) and the JD (south grid) properties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/298802_cfe904be64c93a87_002full.jpg





Figure 3. Map showing priority target zones and planned field work for the 2026 season at the Theory Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/298802_cfe904be64c93a87_003full.jpg





Figure 4. Map showing priority target zones and planned IP survey lines for the 2026 season at the Theory Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/298802_cfe904be64c93a87_004full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure and Disclaimer

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples. Historical results are no indication of future results.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the Theory Project

The Theory Project comprises 23 mineral claims covering 9,676 hectares. The project is located in north-central B.C. within the Toodoggone Mining District and is in close proximity with Sun Summit's JD Project. The project area shares similar geology to the JD Project and Thesis Gold & Silver's Ranch-Lawyers Projects. The project is helicopter-accessible and recent road upgrades completed in 2023 by Thesis Gold & Silver has brought road access to within 8 kilometres of the southern boundary of the Theory Project. Sun Summit signed an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to earn up to a 100% interest in 10,000 hectares of mineral claims in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia (the "Theory Project", see news release dated March 17, 2025).

Geology in the Theory region is primarily comprised of lower Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics (Toodoggone Formation, same host rock as the JD Project) which unconformably overlie late Triassic Takla Group volcanics. The entire package of volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks is intruded by late Triassic and early Jurassic stocks. The Jurassic-Triassic unconformity (~200 Ma), termed by the B.C. Geological Survey as the 'red-line', is observed throughout the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone regions to have a high spatial correlation to many known mineral deposits. The majority of the property encompasses this highly prospective contact.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold and Silver Inc.'s Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold Corp's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource Ltd.'s AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold Inc's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine (Figure 1).

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project, and Orbit Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

Sun Summit Minerals news release - January 21, 2026

https://sunsummitminerals.com/sun-summit-reports-significant-high-grade-copper-gold-and-silver-mineralization-at-the-theory-project-toodoggone-mining-district-b-c/ Sun Summit Minerals news release - March 17, 2025

https://sunsummitminerals.com/sun-summit-finalizes-option-agreement-for-acquisition-of-the-theory-project-in-the-toodoggone-mining-district/

Link to Figures



Figure 1. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/05/SunSummit_JDProjectOwnership_2026-scaled.jpg

Figure 2. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/05/Figure2_NR_MobileMT_20260526-1.png

Figure 3. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/05/Figure3_NR_Proposal_20260526-scaled.jpg

Figure 4. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/05/Figure4_NR_IPLines20260526-scaled.jpg

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include but are not limited to the 2026 exploration for the Theory Project, including timing thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as currently contemplated; risks inherent in exploration activities; the ability of the Company to find and verify any mineralization; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this news release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298802

Source: Sun Summit Minerals Corp.