Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones





Drilling at the Road Cut Zone returned 7.0 m at 5.67 g/t Au approximately 125 m below surface, confirming continuity of high-grade mineralisation within the main shear system

High-grade gold was intercepted within the interpreted V2 vein set at the Jagger Zone with 2.0 m at 75.29 g/t Au, incl. 1.0 m at 150.0 g/t Au

Step-out drilling south of the main Jagger Zone returned broad mineralised intervals and extended the strike potential of the system by approximately 150 m, highlighted by 22.0 m at 0.65 g/t Au, incl. 7.0 m at 1.20 g/t Au

QUEBEC CITY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) (FWB: Q1Z) is pleased to report diamond drill results from eight additional holes completed at the Jagger and Road Cut Zones at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") in Côte d'Ivoire. Results continue to confirm strong gold mineralisation along strike and at depth across multiple target areas, including the southern extension of the Jagger Zone and the main shear system at the Road Cut Zone.

Recent drilling continues to support the Company's structural interpretation at Kossou, with gold mineralisation consistently intersected within expected shear corridors and associated V2 quartz vein systems. With more than 42,000 m of drilling now completed across 222 holes, Kobo continues to expand mineralisation across the project's three primary target areas and broader 9+ km prospective strike length as it advances toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

Diamond Drill Results - Highlights:

Road Cut Zone:

KDD0154 5.0 metres ( " m") at 1.27 g/t Au from 200.0 m 1.0 m at 3.72 g/t Au from 216.0 m 7.0 m at 5.67 g/t Au from 279.0 m 8.0 m at 0.63 g/t Au from 457.0 m







Jagger Zone :

KDD0156 1.0 m at 3.89 g/t Au from 75.0 m 2.0 m at 75.29 g/t Au from 99.0 m , incl. 1.0 m at 150.0 g/t Au 4.0 m at 0.91 g/t Au from 145.0 m



KDD0157 2.0 m at 3.57 g/t Au from 142.0 m , incl. 1.0 m at 6.47 g/t Au 5.0 m at 1.81 g/t Au from 270.0 m 12.0 m at 0.59 g/t Au from 295.0 m , incl. 2.0 m at 1.57 g/t Au



KDD0158 4.0 m at 1.31 g/t Au from 294.0 m



KDD0159 7.0 m at 1.23 g/t Au from 286.0 m 7.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au from 298.0 m 4.0 m at 1.14 g/t Au from 327.0 m



KDD0160 3.0 m at 1.27 g/t Au from 271.0 m 22.0 m at 0.65 g/t Au from 279.0 m , incl. 7.0 m at 1.20 g/t Au







Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo, commented: "These latest results continue to demonstrate the scale and growth potential emerging across the Kossou Gold Project. At the Road Cut Zone, drilling returned some of the strongest grades intersected to date within the main shear system, while step-out drilling south of the core Jagger Zone continues to extend mineralisation and expand the footprint of the broader mineralised system."

He continued: "With more than 42,000 m drilled to date, results continue to support our structural interpretation across multiple target areas as we advance Kossou toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. Recent drilling south of the core Jagger Zone also continues to demonstrate the broader scale potential of the system beyond the currently defined targets. In addition to Kossou, we are also focused on advancing regional targets, such as our Kotobi Permit, across the Company's broader project footprint in Côte d'Ivoire."

Kossou Exploration Program Continues to Advance Multiple Priority Targets

Kobo continues to advance an extensive exploration program across the Kossou, where more than 42,000 m of drilling has now been completed across 222 holes. Ongoing work is focused on expanding and defining gold mineralisation within the Jagger, Road Cut and Kadie Zones, including the broader Contact Zone corridor, while continuing to evaluate additional targets across the project's 9+ km prospective strike length. To date, in 2026 the Company has drilled completed 5,330 m of drilling in 22 drill holes and are planning for a total drill program in 2026 of between 10,000 m to 15,000 m.

To support the next phase of exploration, the Company expects to mobilise a second drill rig to Kossou in June, accelerating resource definition and exploration drilling ahead of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate currently expected in the second half of 2026. Metallurgical test work is also underway on composite samples collected from the Jagger and Road Cut Zones, while ongoing soil geochemical surveys, mapping, rock sampling and trenching continue to advance additional targets across the broader property, particularly along the western side of the Kossou, where multiple geochemical anomalies have been identified for follow-up work.

Road Cut Zone: High-Grade Shear Mineralisation Extended at Depth

Two drill holes were completed on section RCZ650 to test the main shear system at the Road Cut Zone beneath previously reported mineralisation (see Figure 2). Results confirmed down-dip continuity of multiple gold-bearing shear structures intersected in earlier drilling, including holes KDD0007, KDD0066 and KDD0068.

Drill hole KDD0154 returned several significant intercepts, highlighted by 7.0 m at 5.67 g/t Au from 279.0 m, associated with intense quartz-carbonate veining and brecciation characteristic of the strongest mineralisation encountered at both the Road Cut and Jagger Zones (see Figure 1). Additional drilling is planned to test mineralisation below KDD0154 and extend the system along strike on section RCZ650.

Figure 1: Diamond Drill Hole DDH0154 - High-Grade Quartz-Carbonate Vein Breccia in Shear Zone





Figure 2: Road Cut Zone Simplified Geology with Drill Hole Collar Locations





Jagger Zone: Step-Out Drilling Continues to Extend Southern Mineralised Corridor

Based on recent drilling success south of the core Jagger Zone, the Company completed four additional drill holes between sections JZ750 and JZ900 to test the down-dip extension of gold mineralisation along the southern portion of the system (see Figure 3).

Figure 3: Jagger Zone Simplified Geology with Drill Hole Collar Locations





On section JZ750, drill hole KDD0157 intersected several zones of gold mineralisation within interpreted shear structures, including 5.0 m at 1.81 g/t Au from 270.0 m and 12.0 m at 0.59 g/t Au from 295.0 m. The results extend mineralisation on the section to approximately 200 m below surface and continue to support depth continuity within the southern Jagger system (see Figure 4).

Figure 4: Jagger Zone Simplified Cross Section - JZ750





Drill hole KDD0160 on section JZ800 intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation within the expected sheared corridor, including 22.0 m at 0.65 g/t Au from 279.0 m, including 7.0 m at 1.20 g/t Au (see Figure 5). Results from this section continue to demonstrate increasing widths and consistent grades at depth within the southern extension of the Jagger system.

Figure 5: Jagger Zone Simplified Cross Section - JZ800

Stepping approximately 50 m further south, drill hole KDD0159 on section JZ850 intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation, including 7.0 m at 1.23 g/t Au from 286.0 m, 7.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au from 298.0 m, and 4.0 m at 1.14 g/t Au from 327.0 m (see Figure 6). These results continue to confirm continuity of mineralisation within the interpreted shear system at depths between approximately 100 and 150 m below surface.

Figure 6: Jagger Zone Simplified Cross Section - JZ850

Drill hole KDD0158 on section JZ900 intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation within the predicted shear corridor at depths between approximately 175 and 200 m below surface (see Figure 7). Significant results included 4.0 m at 1.31 g/t Au from 294.0 m and 4.0 m at 0.75 g/t Au from 302.0 m, confirming continuity of mineralisation along the southern extension of the Jagger system.

The results complement previously reported drilling on section JZ950, including 4.0 m at 1.57 g/t Au and 7.0 m at 1.14 g/t Au in KDD0143, and continue to support additional drilling both at depth and further south of section JZ1000.

Figure 7: Jagger Zone Simplified Cross Section - JZ900

Kotobi Permit: Initial Drill Program Expected to Commence in Late June

Preparations for the Company's inaugural drill program at the Kotobi Permit are advancing, with camp construction and site preparation activities now underway. A water well has been successfully completed to support camp operations, and initial drill pad construction is expected to commence shortly.

The Company continues to target an initial drill start in late June 2026 at Kotobi, where previous exploration identified multiple large gold-in-soil anomalies across a structurally prospective corridor. Initial drilling is expected to test several priority targets identified through earlier geochemical and structural work.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Diamond Drill Hole Results

The Company notes that assay turnaround times from third-party laboratories operating in Côte d'Ivoire were impacted by frequent temporary power disruptions in Yamoussoukro, which affected assay processing capacities. The issue has since been resolved and Kobo is continuing to receive assay results on a rolling basis from both the Kossou drill program and ongoing geochemical programs at Kotobi. The Company expects a steady flow of results through the remainder of the current exploration campaign.

BHID East North Elev. Az. Dip Length From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au g/t Target KDD0153 228263 776936 190 70 -50 122.40 No Significant Intersections RCZ KDD0154 228344 776061 289 70 -50 515.40 118.0 122.0 4.00 0.61 RCZ 142.0 144.0 2.00 1.90 RCZ 194.0 196.0 2.00 2.08 RCZ 200.0 205.0 5.00 1.27 RCZ 216.0 219.0 3.00 1.14 RCZ 234.0 235.0 1.00 3.72* RCZ 279.0 286.0 7.00 5.67 RCZ 365.0 366.0 1.00 1.59* RCZ 412.0 420.0 8.00 0.63 RCZ 457.0 458.0 1.00 1.13* RCZ KDD0155 228563 776108 236 60 -60 302.40 3.0 5.0 2.00 0.43 RCZ 56.0 60.0 4.00 0.49 RCZ 79.0 80.0 1.00 1.35* RCZ 162.0 164.0 2.00 0.88 RCZ 203.0 204.0 1.00 1.01* RCZ KDD0156 229167 775295 341 70 -50 203.40 29.0 30.0 1.00 1.48* Jagger 36.0 37.0 1.00 1.47* Jagger 75.0 76.0 1.00 3.89* Jagger 99.0 101.0 2.00 75.29 Jagger incl. 99.0 100.0 1.00 150.0* Jagger 126.0 128.0 2.00 0.82 Jagger 145.0 149.0 4.00 0.91 Jagger incl. 146.0 148.0 2.00 1.29 Jagger KDD0157 228872 775081 414 70 -60 406.40 40.0 42.0 2.00 1.38 Jagger 142.0 144.0 2.00 3.57 Jagger incl. 143.0 144.0 1.00 6.47* Jagger 270.0 275.0 5.00 1.81 Jagger 287.0 288.0 1.00 1.82* Jagger 295.0 307.0 12.00 0.59 Jagger incl. 295.0 297.0 2.00 1.57 Jagger incl. 306.0 307.0 1.00 2.07* Jagger 349.0 356.0 7.00 0.40 Jagger 367.0 371.0 4.00 0.95 Jagger incl. 367.0 368.0 1.00 2.64* Jagger KDD0158 228874 774920 398 70 -60 389.40 294.0 298.0 4.00 1.31 Jagger 302.0 306.0 4.00 0.75 Jagger 311.0 316.0 5.00 0.56 Jagger 327.0 331.0 4.00 0.32 Jagger KDD0159 228868 774975 418 70 -50 392.40 151.3 154.0 2.70 3.40 Jagger 265.0 266.0 1.00 1.29* Jagger 286.0 293.0 7.00 1.23 Jagger 298.0 305.0 7.00 1.09 Jagger 327.0 331.0 4.00 1.14 Jagger 371.0 372.0 1.00 1.16* Jagger KDD0160 228867 775027 421 70 -50 401.40 143.5 145.0 1.50 1.04* Jagger 201.0 203.0 2.00 0.99 Jagger 271.0 274.0 3.00 1.27 Jagger 279.0 301.0 22.00 0.65 Jagger incl. 288.0 295.0 7.00 1.20 Jagger 352.0 355.0 3.00 0.38 Jagger 375.0 377.0 2.00 0.82 Jagger Notes:

Cut-off using 2.0 m at 0.30 g/t Au Intervals are reported with no more than 3.0 m of internal dilution of less than 0.3 m g/t Au except where indicated with an *

An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralisation are unconfirmed and mineralised zones are reported as downhole lengths. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralised zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances, true widths are unknown.

Automated Market-Making Services Agreement

The Company also announces that it has engaged ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market-making services, including the use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies and applicable securities laws.

Under the agreement, ICP will receive a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes, for an initial term of four months commencing May 25, 2026, and renewable thereafter on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice.

ICP and the Company are arm's length parties. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no performance factors or equity compensation are associated with the engagement.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Drill core was logged and sampled by Kobo personnel at site. Drill cores were sawn in half, with one half remaining in the core box and the other half secured into new plastic sample bags with sample number tickets. Core samples are drilled using HQ core barrels to below the level of oxidation and then reduced to NQ core barrels for the remainder of the bore hole. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d'Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. QA/QC procedures for the drill program include insertion of a certificated standards every 20 samples, a blank every 20 samples and a duplicate sample every 20 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 42,000 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,887 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 7,200+ metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Q1Z". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com

X: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Offering or to the exploration program of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

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