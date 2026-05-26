Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc and SANY Group sign global partnership agreement

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with SANY Group, a global leader in construction machinery and other heavy equipment. The partnership will explore opportunities for broader collaboration across selected areas in the mining and infrastructure industries.

The parties aim to enhance the cross-brand product portfolio, including providing attractive combinations of Epiroc's hydraulic breakers, other specialty attachments, as well as ground engaging tools (GET) with SANY's excavator and loader portfolio. The enhanced product portfolios will bring customers higher productivity and more integrated solutions for infrastructure applications.

Within mining, the parties will also collaborate to strengthen customers' productivity by combining Epiroc electrified equipment, charging solutions and global service capabilities with SANY's extended expertise in electric micro grids and green energies.

"SANY's innovations in electrification, equipment, and smart manufacturing are truly impressive," says José Manuel Sánchez, President of Epiroc's Tools & Attachments Business Area, who attended the signing ceremony at SANY Industrial Park in Changsha, China. "Epiroc leads mining and infrastructure applications in the fields of equipment automation, electrification and digitalization. We look forward to combining our respective technologies and resources to deliver more efficient and sustainable solutions for customers worldwide, creating new value and energy resilience for the industry."

Lihua Tang, Group Director of SANY, says: "Epiroc is a global leader in mining equipment technology, while SANY has significant advantages in new energy construction machinery and smart manufacturing. This strategic partnership represents a major step forward in our globalization strategy and will accelerate the transformation of the global mining industry towards low-carbon and intelligent operations."

SANY is one of the world's largest manufacturers of heavy machinery equipment, including excavators. Its core businesses include construction and mining equipment, power systems and energy storage solutions.

For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.