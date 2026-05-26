Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Luxury Raja Ampat, the dedicated Raja Ampat liveaboard and liveaboard division of Juara Holding Group, has surpassed 800 private voyages organized for high-net-worth travelers from 45+ countries since 2015. Group founder Agung Afif accepts Forbes Business Council membership as sister brand Komodo Luxury earns its fourth consecutive TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award for Komodo National Park, strengthening the international profile of one of Indonesia's most diversified luxury hospitality groups.





Luxury Raja Ampat Marks 800 Voyages, Komodo Luxury Earns 4 TripAdvisor Awards Under Forbes Council Founder Agung Afif

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Operating exclusively in the Raja Ampat archipelago of West Papua - the global epicenter of marine biodiversity within the Coral Triangle - Luxury Raja Ampat specialises in luxury phinisi charters, raja ampat private yacht charter expeditions, liveaboard diving voyages, and bespoke private cruises. The company's curated luxury raja ampat liveaboard programs serve HNWI clients from Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia drawn by the region's 75% concentration of all known coral species and 1,600+ documented reef fish species across more than 1,500 islands.

"Reaching 800 voyages in Raja Ampat is the accumulated result of trust earned one charter at a time, not a marketing milestone," said Agung Afif, Founder of Juara Holding Group. "The Forbes Business Council membership is an international recognition that adds visibility, but our daily measure remains the HNWI guests who return for their second, third, and fourth voyages across our marine and concierge brands."

Sister Brand Komodo Luxury Strengthens Group's Marine Authority

Operating alongside Luxury Raja Ampat within the Juara Holding Group is Komodo Luxury - a four-time TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award winner for Komodo National Park (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025). Headquartered in Bali with operational bases in Labuan Bajo, the gateway to Komodo National Park, Komodo Luxury owns and operates a growing fleet of ultra-luxury yachts offering private yacht charters, premium komodo phinisi cabin cruises, and bespoke sailing expeditions. The company also provides yacht investment and professional yacht management services for international owners seeking to enter Indonesia's expanding luxury komodo yacht charter market, with charter routes spanning Labuan Bajo to Padar, Komodo, Rinca, Pink Beach, and the Banda Sea periphery.

The two marine brands together cover Indonesia's two most internationally recognised luxury yacht destinations - Raja Ampat in the east and Komodo National Park in the west - representing a combined decade-plus of regional expertise and over 800 documented voyages for HNWI travellers from 45+ countries. Both operate under unified group standards for experienced captains, trained crew, curated routes, and concierge-level service across English, French, German, Mandarin, and Bahasa-speaking traveller segments.

Bali Premium Trip Completes the End-to-End Luxury Travel Network

Most international travellers reach Raja Ampat and Komodo via Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), connecting onward to Sorong or Labuan Bajo. To deliver an end-to-end luxury journey, Juara Holding Group includes Bali Premium Trip - a luxury travel concierge with 10+ years experience trusted by international travelers, honeymooners, families, and VIP guests. The company coordinates luxury car rental Bali, VIP airport fast-track immigration, helicopter transfers, villa accommodation, wedding logistics, visa concierge, private medical concierge, and 24/7 lifestyle support - ensuring every moment from arrival to departure is seamless, refined, and truly exceptional.

This vertically integrated travel network - combining luxury marine charter, luxury Bali travel agency concierge services, premium ground transportation, villa and wellness coordination, and media production under a single Indonesian holding - positions Juara Holding Group as one of the few end-to-end Indonesian-owned luxury hospitality networks operating across both marine and ground verticals from a single coordinated portfolio.

Forbes Business Council Membership Adds International Credential

The Forbes Business Council membership accepted by Agung Afif in March 2026 followed an invitation-only vetting process recognising successful business owners and leaders worldwide. The credential adds international visibility to a portfolio that has built recognition through four consecutive TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards and a decade of operational continuity in sensitive Indonesian destinations.

Yacht Investment and Management Open B2B Vertical

Beyond direct charter operations, Komodo Luxury operates a B2B yacht investment advisory and professional yacht management vertical, serving international owners entering Indonesia's expanding luxury charter market. The service spans fleet deployment, crewing, regulatory compliance, charter revenue optimisation, and routine vessel management.

Conservation Standards Across Sensitive Marine Ecosystems

Luxury Raja Ampat's 800-voyage milestone arrives as Indonesia's luxury tourism sector posts continued double-digit growth in HNWI arrivals to Eastern Indonesia. UNESCO ecological significance has shaped protocols across both marine brands, including coral-safe anchoring, no-touch dive policies, certified mooring usage, and partnerships with regional conservation authorities. Komodo Luxury operates parallel protocols consistent with Komodo National Park's UNESCO World Heritage status, including visitor capacity coordination with the Komodo National Park Authority.

About Luxury Raja Ampat

Luxury Raja Ampat is a dedicated luxury yacht charter and liveaboard operator serving Raja Ampat, West Papua since 2015. Over a decade, the company has delivered 800+ private voyages for HNWI travellers from 45+ countries, specialising exclusively in luxury Raja Ampat phinisi charters, raja ampat private yacht charters, liveaboard diving expeditions, bespoke private cruises, and luxury boat charter experiences across the Coral Triangle. As the specialist Raja Ampat division of Juara Holding Group and sister brand to Komodo Luxury - four-time TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice winner for Komodo National Park (2022-2025) - Luxury Raja Ampat combines 10+ years of regional expertise with the operational backing of a diversified Indonesian luxury hospitality, concierge, and media holding.

About Komodo Luxury

Komodo Luxury is a luxury yacht charter operator headquartered in Bali, Indonesia, with operational bases in Labuan Bajo, the gateway to Komodo National Park. The company owns and operates a growing fleet of ultra-luxury yachts, offering private yacht charters, premium cabin cruises, and bespoke sailing expeditions. Beyond charter experiences, Komodo Luxury also provides yacht investment and professional yacht management services for owners entering Indonesia's luxury charter market. Komodo Luxury is part of Juara Holding Group and a four-time TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award winner (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025).

About Bali Premium Trip

Bali Premium Trip is a luxury travel concierge based in Bali, providing exclusive end-to-end travel services for guests who prioritise comfort, privacy, and high-quality experiences. With 10+ years of experience in luxury travel and hospitality, Bali Premium Trip is trusted by international travelers, honeymooners, families, and VIP guests to manage every aspect of their journey - from luxury car rental Bali and VIP airport transfers to villa accommodation, helicopter tours, visa concierge, wedding logistics, private security, and 24/7 lifestyle support. Not just a service provider, Bali Premium Trip is a dedicated luxury Bali travel agency partner ensuring every moment is seamless, refined, and truly exceptional. As part of Juara Holding Group, the company coordinates integrated logistics with sister marine brands Luxury Raja Ampat and Komodo Luxury.

About Juara Holding Group

Juara Holding Group is a diversified Indonesian luxury hospitality, concierge, and media holding led by founder Agung Afif, a Forbes Business Council member. The portfolio spans luxury marine charter (Luxury Raja Ampat, Komodo Luxury), luxury travel concierge (Bali Premium Trip), villa coordination, and media production (Juara Production), serving HNWI travellers from 45+ countries across Bali, Komodo, Raja Ampat, and Labuan Bajo.

About the Forbes Business Council

The Forbes Business Council is the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Members receive exclusive opportunities including curated executive business news, peer-to-peer learning, and publication on Forbes.com.





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Source: Plentisoft