AutoZone, Inc.: AutoZone 3rd Quarter Total Company Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; Domestic Same Store Sales Increase 4.1%; EPS of $38.07

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.8 billion for its third quarter (12 weeks) ended May 9, 2026, an increase of 8.4% from the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:

Constant Currency Constant Currency 12 Weeks 12 Weeks* 36 Weeks 36 Weeks* Domestic 4.1 - 4.1 - 4.2 - 4.2 - International 16.6 - 1.6 - 15.0 - 2.6 - Total Company 5.5 - 3.9 - 5.4 - 4.0 - * Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.





For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.2%, a decrease of 57 basis points versus the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was driven by a 77 basis point net non-cash LIFO impact partially offset by other gross margin improvements. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 33.1% versus last year at 33.3% with leverage driven by strong top line sales growth and expense management.

Operating profit increased 6.6% to $923.8 million. Net income for the quarter was $641.5 million compared to $608.4 million in the same period last year, while diluted earnings per share were $38.07 compared to last year at $35.36.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 164 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $3,582, for a total investment of $586.3 million. At the end of the third quarter, the Company had $0.8 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company's inventory increased 10.8% over the same period last year, driven primarily by growth initiatives and inflation. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $107 thousand versus negative $142 thousand last year and negative $105 thousand last quarter.

"I want to thank our AutoZoners across the globe for delivering on our promise of "WOW" customer service and strong financial results this past quarter. Along with strong domestic sales results, we managed our expenses well and returned to an operating margin north of 19% for the quarter. We continue to execute well on our growth strategies behind strong execution. Domestically, both DIY and Commercial sales grew impressively this past quarter, while our international sales, in constant currency, continued to be challenged as both Mexico and Brazil performed similarly to last quarter. While international performance has been below our plan, we believe our market share continues to grow as we outpace our competition in both international marketplaces. We were also pleased to have opened 82 new stores globally in the quarter, in line with our current expectations to open approximately 355-365 stores for the full fiscal year. As we remain focused on gaining market share in our industry, we will stay committed to a disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flows to drive shareholder value," said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended May 9, 2026, AutoZone opened 57 new stores in the U.S., 20 in Mexico and five in Brazil for a total of 82 new stores. As of May 9, 2026, the Company had 6,766 stores in the U.S., 933 in Mexico and 157 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,856.

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 53849 through June 23, 2026.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense ("EBITDAR"). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company's comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company's capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "seek," "may," "could" and similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience, historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures and natural disasters; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; exchange rates; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, including members of management; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic sales and profit growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; tariffs, trade policies and other geopolitical factors; new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 30, 2025. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the "Risk Factors" section could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com



AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2026 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 3rd Quarter, FY2026 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 Net sales - 4,840,950 - 4,464,339 Cost of sales 2,316,376 2,110,816 Gross profit 2,524,574 2,353,523 Operating, SG&A expenses 1,600,818 1,487,349 Operating profit (EBIT) 923,756 866,174 Interest expense, net 110,490 111,285 Income before taxes 813,266 754,889 Income tax expense 171,775 146,449 Net income - 641,491 - 608,440 Net income per share: Basic - 38.95 - 36.33 Diluted - 38.07 - 35.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,468 16,746 Diluted 16,852 17,207 Year-To-Date 3rd Quarter, FY2026 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 36 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 Net sales - 13,743,677 - 12,695,991 Cost of sales 6,616,431 5,946,010 Gross profit 7,127,246 6,749,981 Operating, SG&A expenses 4,720,865 4,335,891 Operating profit (EBIT) 2,406,381 2,414,090 Interest expense, net 323,929 327,736 Income before taxes 2,082,452 2,086,354 Income tax expense 441,278 425,057 Net income - 1,641,174 - 1,661,297 Net income per share: Basic - 99.08 - 98.80 Diluted - 96.69 - 96.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,564 16,815 Diluted 16,974 17,274 Selected Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 August 30, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents - 253,729 - 268,625 - 271,803 Merchandise inventories 7,559,056 6,822,881 7,025,688 Current assets 8,934,569 7,985,711 8,341,379 Property and equipment, net 7,796,988 6,727,218 7,062,509 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,413,970 3,145,590 3,194,666 Total assets 20,916,463 18,621,983 19,355,324 Accounts payable 8,401,277 7,887,417 8,025,590 Current liabilities 10,035,313 9,465,535 9,519,397 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,278,354 3,020,664 3,093,936 Total Debt 9,016,477 8,853,110 8,799,775 Stockholders' deficit (2,784,552 - (3,974,405 - (3,414,313 - Working capital (1,100,744 - (1,479,824 - (1,178,018 -

AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2026 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR (in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) Trailing 4 Quarters May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 Net income - 2,478,124 - 2,563,505 Add: Interest expense 472,017 480,888 Income tax expense 652,306 666,378 EBIT 3,602,447 3,710,771 Add: Depreciation and amortization 661,538 591,126 Rent expense(1) 486,779 465,339 Share-based expense 136,774 120,516 EBITDAR - 4,887,538 - 4,887,752 Debt - 9,016,477 - 8,853,110 Financing lease liabilities 455,363 407,487 Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,920,674 2,792,034 Adjusted debt - 12,392,514 - 12,052,631 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.5 2.5 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands, except ROIC) Trailing 4 Quarters May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 Net income - 2,478,124 - 2,563,505 Adjustments: Interest expense 472,017 480,888 Rent expense(1) 486,779 465,339 Tax effect(2) (199,430 - (194,922 - Adjusted after-tax return - 3,237,490 - 3,314,810 Average debt(3) - 8,839,905 - 8,987,683 Average stockholders' deficit(3) (3,262,129 - (4,538,590 - Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,920,674 2,792,034 Average financing lease liabilities(3) 413,733 385,328 Invested capital - 8,912,183 - 7,626,455 Adjusted After-Tax ROIC 36.3 - 43.5 - (1)The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended May 9, 2026, and May 10, 2025- Trailing 4 Quarters (in thousands) May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 Total lease cost, per ASC 842 - 657,326 - 625,740 Less: Financing lease interest and amortization (124,052 - (117,287 - Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance (46,495 - (43,114 - Rent expense - 486,779 - 465,339 (2)Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended May 9, 2026, and May 10, 2025, was 20.8- and 20.6%, respectively. (3)All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances. Other Selected Financial Information (in thousands)

May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998) - 39,845,837 - 38,070,948 Remaining share repurchase authorization ($) 804,163 1,079,052 Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998) 155,985 155,512 Shares outstanding, end of quarter 16,369 16,724 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 May 9, 2026 May 10, 2025 Depreciation and amortization - 160,292 - 144,696 - 464,126 - 415,787 Cash flow from operations 847,387 769,030 2,164,987 2,164,582 Capital spending 391,681 345,886 1,043,658 885,623