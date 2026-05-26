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Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
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WKN: 881531 | ISIN: US0533321024 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ5
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 13:12
2.796,00 Euro
-4,77 % -140,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOZONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOZONE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.760,002.790,0013:57
2.760,002.790,0013:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOZONE
AUTOZONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTOZONE INC2.796,00-4,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.