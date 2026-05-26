

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $641.491 million, or $38.07 per share. This compares with $608.440 million, or $35.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $4.840 billion from $4.464 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $641.491 Mln. vs. $608.440 Mln. last year. -EPS: $38.07 vs. $35.36 last year. -Revenue: $4.840 Bln vs. $4.464 Bln last year.



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