

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. forces have launched fresh attacks targeting Iranian missile sites in southern Iran and boats suspected of preparing to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



The U.S. Central Command described the latest round of strikes as defensive actions.



'US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,' Centcom spokesperson Capt Tim Hawkins said in a statement on Monday.



'US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,' he added.



The US strikes targeted an area near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, which is also the headquarters of an Iranian naval base in the Strait of Hormuz



It is not clear if the violation of ceasefire will affect the U.S.- Iran peace talks, mediated by Qatar in Doha.



The US and Iran are working toward a 'memorandum of understanding,' but disputes over language concerning Iran's nuclear program and sanctions have held up a deal.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed talks were held on Tuesday between Iran's top negotiator Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.



'We're just working on that. Nothing new to report to you right now. Hopefully, as I said - there were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress on - I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document,' he told reporters in the Indian city of Jaipur. 'So it'll take a few days. The President has expressed his desire to make it - he's either going to make a good deal or no deal. So on that, everyone should be assured. But that may take a little while, I mean, a few more days.'



Crude oil prices rebounded on Tuesday as Middle East tensions escalated after 7 percent fall the previous day.



Brent crude oil rose above $98 per barrel, while the US-traded WTI is trading below $92 per barrel.



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