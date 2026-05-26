Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 08:04
0,026 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0250,03715:11
Dow Jones News
26.05.2026 13:57 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new 
Strategic Investor 
26-May-2026 / 12:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor 
 
Gibraltar, 26 May 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth 
and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update regarding Dyment Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Dyment Labs"), the 
Coinsilium-backed developer of the Otomato portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform ("Otomato"), following the public 
announcement today by Improbable Worlds Limited ("Improbable") confirming its USD2 million strategic investment in 
Dyment Labs. 
 
As announced by Coinsilium on 22 December 2025, Dyment Labs secured a USD2 million strategic investment from an unnamed 
UK-based venture builder, now publicly identified as Improbable, which has outlined its investment rationale and 
strategic support for the Otomato platform. 
 
The full Improbable announcement can be found here: https://www.improbable.io/news/ 
improbable-invests-2m-in-otomato-to-scale-the-first-portfolio-aware-intelligence-layer-for-defi 
 
Commenting on today's announcement, Coinsilium Chief Executive Eddy Travia, said: 
 
 "The public disclosure of Improbable as Dyment Labs' strategic investor represents a significant milestone for the 
venture and serves as a strong external endorsement of Otomato's founding team and long-term vision validating the 
strength and credibility of its technology. 
 
Coinsilium first backed Otomato's co-founders in July 2024 through an initial USD75,000 investment at a very early 
stage of the project's development. Since then, the team has demonstrated impressive execution capability, achieving 
strong organic traction whilst continuing to expand the platform's technological and ecosystem reach. We believe this 
development also highlights Coinsilium's ability to identify and support promising early-stage projects with relatively 
modest initial capital commitments. 
 
For Coinsilium, one of the most important factors when evaluating early-stage ventures is the strength of the team's 
go-to-market strategy and operational execution. In emerging sectors such as AI, decentralised finance and digital 
assets, the ability to execute rapidly, build user engagement organically and attract high-calibre strategic partners 
is critically important. 
 
We are therefore delighted to see Otomato attract investment from a globally recognised technology venture builder such 
as Improbable and congratulate the team on this important achievement. We believe this further validates both the 
quality of the Otomato project and Coinsilium's long-standing strategy of identifying and supporting promising ventures 
operating within some of the most innovative and fast-evolving areas of the digital asset sector." 
 
About Improbable  
 
Improbable is a UK-based venture builder that creates and backs companies built on emerging technologies. Improbable 
has achieved total exits exceeding USD179 million to date and recently supported the launch of the Somnia Layer 1 
blockchain ecosystem.  
 
Improbable also stated that the funding will accelerate product development, multi-chain coverage, and user growth as 
Otomato scales beyond its organic userbase of 2,000+ users.  
 
Evolution of the Otomato Platform 
 
Since Coinsilium's initial investment in Otomato in July 2024, the platform has evolved from an early-stage 
Telegram-based monitoring tool into a portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform with native mobile applications on iOS 
and Android launched in April 2026. 
 
Otomato has grown organically to more than 2,000 users by helping DeFi participants monitor and manage on-chain 
positions across multiple protocols and blockchains through intelligent, real-time alerts. The USD2 million strategic 
investment from Improbable is intended to accelerate product development, expand multi-chain coverage and support 
continued growth in user numbers, with the platform currently supporting multiple chains and protocols including 
Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Hyperliquid, AAVE, Pendle and Uniswap. 
 
In its announcement today, Improbable highlighted Otomato's strong user engagement, rapid product execution and 
potential to become a foundational monitoring and coordination layer for the emerging AI-powered financial economy. 
 
Coinsilium's Interest in Otomato 
 
As announced on 3 July 2024, Coinsilium made an initial USD75,000 investment in Otomato through a Simple Agreement for 
Future Tokens ("SAFT"), providing the Company with early-stage exposure to the project, prior to Otomato's co-founders 
subsequently adopting a revised investment and capital structure as part of the USD2 million strategic investment 
announced by Coinsilium on 22 December 2025 and led by the previously unnamed UK-based venture builder, now publicly 
disclosed as Improbable. Following the revised structure, Coinsilium's investment position now reflects Otomato's 
long-term development strategy and ecosystem growth plans. 
 
Coinsilium's interest in Otomato is now held through: 
 
. an equity interest comprising 1,875 shares in Dyment Labs, representing approximately 1.25% of Dyment Labs' issued 
share capital; and 
 
. a Token Warrant providing Coinsilium with rights relating to the future allocation of protocol tokens. 
 
With Otomato now well capitalised and focused on long-term product development, ecosystem expansion and protocol 
growth, the Company believes the revised structure provides continued exposure to both the operating business and the 
future development of the Otomato ecosystem. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
                                  +350 2000 8223 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                      +44 (0)7881 306 903 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                    www.coinsilium.com 
 
                                  investors@coinsilium.com 
 
AlbR Capital Limited 
                                +44 (0)20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)                  +44 (0)1483 413 500 
 
Nick Emerson                              
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker)                    Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling ventures through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset sector. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to be complementary to and enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide balance sheet strength to ensure a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan for further details.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit www.coinsilium.com

About Otomato

Otomato is a portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform that automatically detects and monitors users' on-chain positions across protocols and blockchains, delivering personalised real-time alerts on risks, opportunities and required actions via mobile app and Telegram. Powered by its proprietary infrastructure, the platform connects on-chain and off-chain data to provide intelligent portfolio-sensitive monitoring across assets including lending positions, tokens, NFTs and prediction markets, helping users stay ahead of market developments without constant dashboard monitoring or exposure to excessive alert noise. Otomato's consumer app launched on the App Store and Google Play in April 2026.

For further information, please visit https://otomato.xyz/

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.