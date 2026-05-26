DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor 26-May-2026 / 12:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor Gibraltar, 26 May 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update regarding Dyment Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Dyment Labs"), the Coinsilium-backed developer of the Otomato portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform ("Otomato"), following the public announcement today by Improbable Worlds Limited ("Improbable") confirming its USD2 million strategic investment in Dyment Labs. As announced by Coinsilium on 22 December 2025, Dyment Labs secured a USD2 million strategic investment from an unnamed UK-based venture builder, now publicly identified as Improbable, which has outlined its investment rationale and strategic support for the Otomato platform. The full Improbable announcement can be found here: https://www.improbable.io/news/ improbable-invests-2m-in-otomato-to-scale-the-first-portfolio-aware-intelligence-layer-for-defi Commenting on today's announcement, Coinsilium Chief Executive Eddy Travia, said: "The public disclosure of Improbable as Dyment Labs' strategic investor represents a significant milestone for the venture and serves as a strong external endorsement of Otomato's founding team and long-term vision validating the strength and credibility of its technology. Coinsilium first backed Otomato's co-founders in July 2024 through an initial USD75,000 investment at a very early stage of the project's development. Since then, the team has demonstrated impressive execution capability, achieving strong organic traction whilst continuing to expand the platform's technological and ecosystem reach. We believe this development also highlights Coinsilium's ability to identify and support promising early-stage projects with relatively modest initial capital commitments. For Coinsilium, one of the most important factors when evaluating early-stage ventures is the strength of the team's go-to-market strategy and operational execution. In emerging sectors such as AI, decentralised finance and digital assets, the ability to execute rapidly, build user engagement organically and attract high-calibre strategic partners is critically important. We are therefore delighted to see Otomato attract investment from a globally recognised technology venture builder such as Improbable and congratulate the team on this important achievement. We believe this further validates both the quality of the Otomato project and Coinsilium's long-standing strategy of identifying and supporting promising ventures operating within some of the most innovative and fast-evolving areas of the digital asset sector." About Improbable Improbable is a UK-based venture builder that creates and backs companies built on emerging technologies. Improbable has achieved total exits exceeding USD179 million to date and recently supported the launch of the Somnia Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem. Improbable also stated that the funding will accelerate product development, multi-chain coverage, and user growth as Otomato scales beyond its organic userbase of 2,000+ users. Evolution of the Otomato Platform Since Coinsilium's initial investment in Otomato in July 2024, the platform has evolved from an early-stage Telegram-based monitoring tool into a portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform with native mobile applications on iOS and Android launched in April 2026. Otomato has grown organically to more than 2,000 users by helping DeFi participants monitor and manage on-chain positions across multiple protocols and blockchains through intelligent, real-time alerts. The USD2 million strategic investment from Improbable is intended to accelerate product development, expand multi-chain coverage and support continued growth in user numbers, with the platform currently supporting multiple chains and protocols including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Hyperliquid, AAVE, Pendle and Uniswap. In its announcement today, Improbable highlighted Otomato's strong user engagement, rapid product execution and potential to become a foundational monitoring and coordination layer for the emerging AI-powered financial economy. Coinsilium's Interest in Otomato As announced on 3 July 2024, Coinsilium made an initial USD75,000 investment in Otomato through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT"), providing the Company with early-stage exposure to the project, prior to Otomato's co-founders subsequently adopting a revised investment and capital structure as part of the USD2 million strategic investment announced by Coinsilium on 22 December 2025 and led by the previously unnamed UK-based venture builder, now publicly disclosed as Improbable. Following the revised structure, Coinsilium's investment position now reflects Otomato's long-term development strategy and ecosystem growth plans. Coinsilium's interest in Otomato is now held through: . an equity interest comprising 1,875 shares in Dyment Labs, representing approximately 1.25% of Dyment Labs' issued share capital; and . a Token Warrant providing Coinsilium with rights relating to the future allocation of protocol tokens. With Otomato now well capitalised and focused on long-term product development, ecosystem expansion and protocol growth, the Company believes the revised structure provides continued exposure to both the operating business and the future development of the Otomato ecosystem. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0)7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling ventures through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset sector. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to be complementary to and enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide balance sheet strength to ensure a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan for further details.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit www.coinsilium.com

About Otomato

Otomato is a portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform that automatically detects and monitors users' on-chain positions across protocols and blockchains, delivering personalised real-time alerts on risks, opportunities and required actions via mobile app and Telegram. Powered by its proprietary infrastructure, the platform connects on-chain and off-chain data to provide intelligent portfolio-sensitive monitoring across assets including lending positions, tokens, NFTs and prediction markets, helping users stay ahead of market developments without constant dashboard monitoring or exposure to excessive alert noise. Otomato's consumer app launched on the App Store and Google Play in April 2026.

For further information, please visit https://otomato.xyz/

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

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