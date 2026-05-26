Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor -3

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor 26-May-2026 / 12:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Backed Otomato Unveils UK Technology Venture Builder Improbable as its new Strategic Investor Gibraltar, 26 May 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update regarding Dyment Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Dyment Labs"), the Coinsilium-backed developer of the Otomato portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform ("Otomato"), following the public announcement today by Improbable Worlds Limited ("Improbable") confirming its USD2 million strategic investment in Dyment Labs. As announced by Coinsilium on 22 December 2025, Dyment Labs secured a USD2 million strategic investment from an unnamed UK-based venture builder, now publicly identified as Improbable, which has outlined its investment rationale and strategic support for the Otomato platform. The full Improbable announcement can be found here: https://www.improbable.io/news/ improbable-invests-2m-in-otomato-to-scale-the-first-portfolio-aware-intelligence-layer-for-defi Commenting on today's announcement, Coinsilium Chief Executive Eddy Travia, said: "The public disclosure of Improbable as Dyment Labs' strategic investor represents a significant milestone for the venture and serves as a strong external endorsement of Otomato's founding team and long-term vision validating the strength and credibility of its technology. Coinsilium first backed Otomato's co-founders in July 2024 through an initial USD75,000 investment at a very early stage of the project's development. Since then, the team has demonstrated impressive execution capability, achieving strong organic traction whilst continuing to expand the platform's technological and ecosystem reach. We believe this development also highlights Coinsilium's ability to identify and support promising early-stage projects with relatively modest initial capital commitments. For Coinsilium, one of the most important factors when evaluating early-stage ventures is the strength of the team's go-to-market strategy and operational execution. In emerging sectors such as AI, decentralised finance and digital assets, the ability to execute rapidly, build user engagement organically and attract high-calibre strategic partners is critically important. We are therefore delighted to see Otomato attract investment from a globally recognised technology venture builder such as Improbable and congratulate the team on this important achievement. We believe this further validates both the quality of the Otomato project and Coinsilium's long-standing strategy of identifying and supporting promising ventures operating within some of the most innovative and fast-evolving areas of the digital asset sector." About Improbable Improbable is a UK-based venture builder that creates and backs companies built on emerging technologies. Improbable has achieved total exits exceeding USD179 million to date and recently supported the launch of the Somnia Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem. Improbable also stated that the funding will accelerate product development, multi-chain coverage, and user growth as Otomato scales beyond its organic userbase of 2,000+ users. Evolution of the Otomato Platform Since Coinsilium's initial investment in Otomato in July 2024, the platform has evolved from an early-stage Telegram-based monitoring tool into a portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform with native mobile applications on iOS and Android launched in April 2026. Otomato has grown organically to more than 2,000 users by helping DeFi participants monitor and manage on-chain positions across multiple protocols and blockchains through intelligent, real-time alerts. The USD2 million strategic investment from Improbable is intended to accelerate product development, expand multi-chain coverage and support continued growth in user numbers, with the platform currently supporting multiple chains and protocols including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Hyperliquid, AAVE, Pendle and Uniswap. In its announcement today, Improbable highlighted Otomato's strong user engagement, rapid product execution and potential to become a foundational monitoring and coordination layer for the emerging AI-powered financial economy. Coinsilium's Interest in Otomato As announced on 3 July 2024, Coinsilium made an initial USD75,000 investment in Otomato through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT"), providing the Company with early-stage exposure to the project, prior to Otomato's co-founders subsequently adopting a revised investment and capital structure as part of the USD2 million strategic investment announced by Coinsilium on 22 December 2025 and led by the previously unnamed UK-based venture builder, now publicly disclosed as Improbable. Following the revised structure, Coinsilium's investment position now reflects Otomato's long-term development strategy and ecosystem growth plans. Coinsilium's interest in Otomato is now held through: . an equity interest comprising 1,875 shares in Dyment Labs, representing approximately 1.25% of Dyment Labs' issued share capital; and . a Token Warrant providing Coinsilium with rights relating to the future allocation of protocol tokens. With Otomato now well capitalised and focused on long-term product development, ecosystem expansion and protocol growth, the Company believes the revised structure provides continued exposure to both the operating business and the future development of the Otomato ecosystem. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0)7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling ventures through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset sector. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to be complementary to and enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide balance sheet strength to ensure a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan for further details.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit www.coinsilium.com

About Otomato

Otomato is a portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence platform that automatically detects and monitors users' on-chain positions across protocols and blockchains, delivering personalised real-time alerts on risks, opportunities and required actions via mobile app and Telegram. Powered by its proprietary infrastructure, the platform connects on-chain and off-chain data to provide intelligent portfolio-sensitive monitoring across assets including lending positions, tokens, NFTs and prediction markets, helping users stay ahead of market developments without constant dashboard monitoring or exposure to excessive alert noise. Otomato's consumer app launched on the App Store and Google Play in April 2026.

For further information, please visit https://otomato.xyz/

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

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The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector.

In accordance with the Aquis Framework for Issuers pursuing Cryptocurrency Strategies, the Company is required to draw to shareholders' attention particular risks relating to cryptoassets. The Company's exposure to the cryptoasset sector exposes the Company to a number of significant risks, including, but not limited to:

Volatility of the price of Digital Assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin

Digital assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin, are subject to extreme price volatility, with values capable of rising or falling sharply over short periods. This volatility can have a material adverse effect on the company's financial position and results. Investors should be aware that the value of the Company's digital asset holdings may fluctuate significantly, leading to substantial losses. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to realise its digital asset holdings at expected valuations.

Regulatory Uncertainty

The regulatory environment for cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, is evolving and remains uncertain in many jurisdictions. Changes in laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company's ability to hold, trade, or use Bitcoin. There is a risk that future regulatory action could require the Company to divest its Bitcoin holdings or restrict its operations. Non-compliance with applicable regulations could result in penalties or reputational harm.

Security and Custody Risks

The Company's cryptoasset holdings, including those in Bitcoin, are subject to security risks, including cyberattacks, hacking, and theft. Despite using third-party, institutional-grade custodians, there is no absolute guarantee against loss or misappropriation. Any security breach could result in the partial or total loss of the Company's cryptoassets. The Company may have limited recourse to recover lost or stolen assets.

Liquidity Constraints

Cryptoasset markets, including Bitcoin, may experience periods of illiquidity, which could impact the Company's ability to sell its holdings quickly or at favourable prices. Market disruptions, technological failures, or a lack of counterparties may further constrain liquidity. In such scenarios, the company may be forced to accept lower prices or delay transactions. This could adversely affect the Company's financial performance.

Reputational Risks

The association with the cryptoasset sector, including Bitcoin, may expose the Company to reputational risks. Negative perceptions arising from links to illicit activity, cybercrime, or regulatory scrutiny could impact stakeholder confidence. Adverse media coverage or public opinion may affect the company's relationships with investors, customers, or partners. Reputational damage could have long-term consequences for the business.

Market Acceptance and Adoption

The value and utility of cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, depends on its continued acceptance by users, merchants, and investors and its perception as a store of value. Any decline in adoption or negative trends in public perception could reduce demand and depress prices. Technological changes or superior alternatives could also undermine bitcoin's position. The Company's exposure to cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may therefore become less valuable or obsolete.

Counterparty Risk

The Company relies on third-party custodians and service providers to safeguard its cryptoassets. There is a risk that such counterparties may fail, become insolvent, or act negligently. In such cases, the Company could suffer financial loss or face difficulties in accessing its assets. The effectiveness of risk mitigation depends on the reliability and integrity of these third parties.

Legal and Tax Risks

The legal and tax treatment of cryptoassets is complex and subject to change. Uncertainty regarding classification, reporting obligations, or tax liabilities could result in unforeseen costs or compliance issues. The Company may need to adapt to new legal interpretations or regulatory guidance. Failure to comply with applicable laws could result in penalties or operational restrictions.

Technology and Operational Risks

Cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, rely on complex technological infrastructure, including blockchain networks and cryptographic protocols. System failures, software bugs, or protocol changes could disrupt the company's ability to access or transfer its holdings. Operational risks also include human error and inadequate internal controls. Such risks may lead to financial loss or operational disruption.

Environmental and ESG Risks

Cryptoasset mining and transaction processing are energy-intensive and have raised environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") concerns. Negative perceptions around environmental impact could affect the company's ESG ratings or investor appetite. Regulatory measures targeting environmental sustainability could restrict or penalise cryptoasset-related activities. The Company may face increased scrutiny from stakeholders on its ESG performance.

Concentration Risk

A significant portion of the Company's assets may be concentrated in cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, exposing it to heightened risk from adverse market movements. Lack of diversification increases vulnerability to price shocks or sector-specific developments. Concentration risk may also amplify the impact of regulatory or technological changes. Investors should consider the implications of such exposure.

Risk of Forks and Protocol Changes

The underlying protocol governing cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may be altered through network upgrades or contentious forks. Such changes can result in the creation of new digital assets or disruption to existing holdings. The Company may face operational challenges in managing forks or adapting to protocol changes. There is also the risk of loss or confusion regarding asset ownership.

Cybersecurity Threats

The Company's cryptoassets are attractive targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity threats include phishing, malware, ransomware, and denial-of-service attacks. A successful attack could compromise the company's systems or result in unauthorised transfers. Ongoing investment in cybersecurity measures is necessary to mitigate these risks.

Loss or Destruction of Private Keys

Access to cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, ss controlled by private cryptographic keys, the loss or destruction of which results in permanent loss of the associated assets. Human error, hardware failure, or malicious activity could lead to key loss. The Company must implement robust key management protocols to reduce this risk. Even with precautions, there is no absolute safeguard.

Limited availability of Insurance

Insurance cover for digital assets such as Bitcoin may be limited or unavailable. Even where insurance is in place, it may not cover all potential losses or may be subject to exclusions and limitations. The Company may therefore be exposed to uninsured risks. Investors should be aware that insurance does not eliminate the possibility of loss.

Accounting and Valuation Uncertainty

The accounting treatment and valuation of cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may be subject to differing interpretations and evolving standards. Changes in accounting policies or guidance could affect the Company's financial statements. Valuation challenges may arise due to price volatility or lack of observable market data, particularly for early stage cryptoassets without an established track record or which are not widely held. This could impact reported results and investor understanding.

Risk of Regulatory Enforcement

Authorities may take enforcement action against companies involved in digital assets, including Bitcoin. Such actions could include fines, sanctions, or restrictions on operations. The Company may incur significant costs in responding to investigations or defending its position. Regulatory enforcement could have a material adverse effect on the business.

Cross-Border Risks

Cryptoasset transactions are global and may expose the company to cross-border legal, regulatory, or tax risks. Differences in jurisdictional approaches could result in conflicting obligations or increased compliance burdens. The Company may face challenges in navigating international regulatory frameworks. Cross-border risks may also affect the ability to transfer or realise assets.

Risk of Market Manipulation

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Cryptoassets and the markets on which they are traded are susceptible to manipulation due to its relative lack of oversight and transparency. Market participants may engage in practices such as spoofing, wash trading, or pump-and-dump schemes. Such activities can distort prices and adversely affect the Company's holdings. Regulatory intervention may not always prevent or remedy market abuse.

Lack of Recourse and Consumer Protections

Unlike traditional financial assets, cryptoasset holdings, including Bitcoin, may not benefit from statutory recourse or consumer protection schemes. In the event of loss, theft, or fraud, investors may have limited or no avenues for recovery. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin is therefore inherently riskier than holding regulated financial instruments. Investors must consider the implications of this lack of protection.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision. Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: COIN LEI Code: 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 Sequence No.: 428708 EQS News ID: 2333540 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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