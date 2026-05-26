Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) (the "Company" or "TICO") is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Haslinger, P.Eng., as Exploration Advisor to the Company. Mr. Haslinger will also serve as First Nations Liaison for the Company's exploration activities and community engagement initiatives. Mr. Haslinger is a geological engineer with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, and deposit delineation drilling across a variety of commodities and jurisdictions. His combined expertise in both geology and mining engineering provides the Company with a strong technical perspective as it advances its growing portfolio of critical mineral and precious metal projects.

Mr. Haslinger spent 15 years working alongside Mark Rebagliati, P.Eng., a 2014 Canadian Mining Hall of Fame inductee, at Hunter Dickinson Inc., where he was involved in several major porphyry exploration and development projects. During this time, he contributed to exploration and drilling programs associated with significant deposits including Kemess, Prosperity, Gibraltar, Casino, and Pebble East.

John Eren, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Richard brings a rare combination of geological and exploration engineering experience that will add significant value to our technical and exploration efforts as we continue advancing our portfolio. In addition, his experience working with First Nations and local stakeholders will be an important asset as we move exploration programs forward responsibly and collaboratively."

Among his notable career achievements, Mr. Haslinger played key roles in the advancement of the Pebble East deposit in Alaska, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum deposits, and the delineation of the approximately 5-million-ounce Esaase gold deposit in Ghana for Keegan Resources, now Galiano Gold Inc. He also oversaw major exploration and drilling initiatives throughout his career, including large-scale deposit delineation and geotechnical programs.

Mr. Haslinger's connection to mineral exploration began at an early age growing up in Fort St. James, British Columbia, where he accompanied his father, an underground miner and prospector, into the field from childhood. His father later staked claims in the region that ultimately became part of the Mt. Milligan mine property, now one of British Columbia's most significant producing copper-gold mines.

The Company also notes that Mr. Haslinger has been involved with multiple exploration programs on TICO's Wildcat Property dating back to 2003, providing the Company with valuable historical knowledge and technical perspective as exploration activities advance. In his role as Exploration Advisor, Mr. Haslinger will support the Company's technical team in exploration planning, target evaluation, and drilling strategy, while also assisting with engagement and relationship-building efforts with local First Nations communities.

Richard Haslinger, P.Eng., commented, "I am excited to join TICO at a time when the Company is assembling and advancing a strong portfolio of critical mineral and precious metal projects. I look forward to contributing both technically and through community engagement efforts as the Company progresses its exploration initiatives."

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "forecast", "may", "will", "would", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's exploration plans and development strategy, and the anticipated contributions of Mr. Haslinger to the Company's exploration activities and community engagement initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration programs; the availability of financing; favorable market conditions; and the receipt of any required regulatory or third-party approvals. While the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in capital market conditions; the ability of the Company to obtain financing on acceptable terms; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; regulatory and permitting risks; operational risks; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298803

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.