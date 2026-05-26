G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of First Quarter 2026

GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 9.7% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2025
YAVNE, Israel, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026
- Sales increased by 8.3% to NIS 157.0 million (US$ 49.6 million) from NIS 144.8 million (US$ 45.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
- Gross profit increased by 9.7% year-over-year to NIS 49.0 million (US$ 15.5 million).
- Operating profit for the first quarter of 2026 is NIS 20.0 million (US$ 6.3 million).
- Net profit increased by 3.0% year-over-year to NIS 20.1 million (US$ 6.3 million).
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.44 (US$ 0.5).
- Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 274.1 million (US$ 86.6 million) as of March 31, 2026.
Management Comment
Zwi Williger, Chairman and Joseph Williger, CEO, commented: "We are pleased to begin 2026 with a strong first quarter, reflecting continued growth in both sales and profitability, driven by the consistent execution of our strategic plan.
During the quarter, we remained focused on a more profitable product mix, while ensuring high product availability to support growing demand and further strengthen our relationships with customers and suppliers. In addition, the appreciation of the NIS against the U.S. dollar and the Euro supported our cost structure as an importer, enabling us to offer competitive pricing and deliver strong value to consumers.
We continue to advance the construction of our new refrigerated logistics center. However, due to delays resulting from the ongoing war situation, the expected completion and commencement of operations of the facility is currently anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2026. We believe the new logistics center will support the Company's future growth and improve its operational efficiency.
Looking ahead, we remain optimistic and confident in our ability to continue generating sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."
First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Summary
Sales for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 8.3% to NIS 157.0 million (US$ 49.6 million) from NIS 144.8 million (US$ 45.8 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in sales was attributed to improved product availability for customers and growing demand for the company's products.
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 9.7% to NIS 49.0 million (US$ 15.5 million), or 31.2% of revenues, from NIS 44.6 million (US$ 14.1 million), or 30.8% of revenues recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was primarily attributable to the increase in sales, improved purchase prices of the Company's products, resulting in part from the strengthening of the NIS against the U.S. dollar and the Euro, and the Company's focus on selling a more profitable product portfolio.
Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 22.0% to NIS 20.9 million (US$ 6.6 million), or 13.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 17.1 million (US$ 5.4 million), or 11.8% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to an increase in advertising.
General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 6.4% to NIS 8.0 million (US$ 2.5 million), or 5.1% of revenues, from NIS 7.6 million (US$ 2.4 million), or 5.2% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll expenses.
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2026 was NIS 20.0 million (US$ 6.3 million), or 12.8% of revenues, remaining at the same level as in the first quarter of 2025.
Financial income, net increased to NIS 5.7 million (US$ 1.8 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2026 compared to NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025. Financial income, net for the first quarter of 2026 comprised mainly of income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to a fair value in an amount of NIS 2.9 million (US$ 0.9 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 2.8 million (US$ 0.9 million).
Income before taxes in the first quarter of 2026 was NIS 25.7 million (US$ 8.1 million) compared to NIS 25.1 million (US$ 7.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
Net profit in the first quarter of 2026 was NIS 20.1 million (US$ 6.3 million), or NIS 1.44 (US$ 0.5) per share, compared to NIS 19.5 million (US$ 6.2 million), or NIS 1.41 (US$ 0.5) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2025.
Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2026 with NIS 274.1 million (US$ 86.6 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2026 was NIS 22.4 million (US$ 7.1 million).
Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2026 was NIS 653.8 million (US$ 206.6 million).
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2026, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.165 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
March 31,
December 31
March 31,
December 31
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2025
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2025
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
145,483
116,870
124,158
45,966
36,926
39,228
Financial assets at fair value through
128,636
117,120
124,591
40,643
37,005
39,365
Trade receivables, Net
181,738
172,919
181,762
57,421
54,635
57,429
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
3,967
7,287
2,244
1,253
2,302
709
Inventories, Net
92,313
123,152
94,074
29,167
38,911
29,723
Current tax assets
1,823
-
1,585
576
-
501
Total current assets
553,960
537,348
528,414
175,026
169,779
166,955
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
212,426
179,515
201,692
67,117
56,719
63,726
Less -Accumulated depreciation
65,009
59,679
63,468
20,540
18,856
20,053
147,417
119,836
138,224
46,577
37,863
43,673
Right of use asset
3,914
4,838
4,562
1,237
1,529
1,441
Financial assets at fair value through
42,084
50,332
49,067
13,297
15,903
15,503
Goodwill
36
36
36
11
11
11
Total non-current assets
193,451
175,042
191,889
61,122
55,306
60,628
747,411
712,390
720,303
236,148
225,085
227,583
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
2,123
1,939
2,191
671
613
692
Short-term credit from banks
4,121
-
-
1,302
-
-
Trade payables
25,364
35,047
23,291
8,014
11,073
7,359
Employees Benefits
6,974
5,904
4,861
2,204
1,865
1,536
Other payables and accrued expenses
39,594
52,916
17,438
12,510
16,719
5,510
Total current liabilities
78,176
95,806
47,781
24,701
30,270
15,097
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
2,210
2,730
2,739
698
863
865
Deferred taxes
11,864
9,706
13,331
3,748
3,067
4,212
Retirement benefit obligation
1,361
1,102
1,361
430
349
430
Total non-current liabilities
15,435
13,538
17,431
4,876
4,279
5,507
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,492
1,491
1,492
471
471
471
Additional paid in capital
175,288
173,614
174,700
55,383
54,854
55,197
Remeasurement of the net liability in
(256)
(256)
(256)
(81)
(81)
(81)
Capital fund
247
247
247
78
78
78
Retained earnings
477,657
428,578
479,536
150,918
135,412
151,512
Treasury shares
(628)
(628)
(628)
(198)
(198)
(198)
Equity attributable to owners of the
653,800
603,046
655,091
206,571
190,536
206,979
747,411
712,390
720,303
236,148
225,085
227,583
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Three months
Three months
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
156,891
144,843
49,571
45,764
Cost of sales
107,939
100,215
34,104
31,664
Gross profit
48,952
44,628
15,467
14,100
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
20,884
17,111
6,598
5,406
General and administrative expenses
8,043
7,558
2,541
2,388
Operating profit
20,025
19,959
6,328
6,306
Financial income
6,114
5,491
1,932
1,735
Financial expense
(395)
(320)
(125)
(101)
Total financial income
5,719
5,171
1,807
1,634
Income before taxes on income
25,744
25,130
8,135
7,940
Taxes on income
(5,661)
(5,625)
(1,789)
(1,777)
Profit for the period
20,083
19,505
6,346
6,163
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
1.44
1.41
0.46
0.44
Diluted earnings per share
1.44
1.39
0.46
0.44
Shares used in computation of
13,906,412
13,877,447
13,906,412
13,877,447
Shares used in computation of
13,913,507
13,988,885
13,913,507
13,988,885
Actual number of shares
13,906,412
13,877,447
13,906,412
13,877,447
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Three months
Three months
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
20,083
19,505
6,346
6,163
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing
2,311
(19,194)
730
(6,064)
Net cash from continuing operating activities
22,394
311
7,076
99
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(1,049)
(529)
(331)
(167)
Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction
(9,685)
(10,769)
(3,060)
(3,403)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net
6,072
5,140
1,918
1,624
Net cash used in continuing investing activities
(4,662)
(6,158)
(1,473)
(1,946)
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(597)
(580)
(189)
(183)
Short term credit from banks
4,121
-
1,302
-
Net cash from (used in) continuing financing activities
3,524
(580)
1,113
(183)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
21,256
(6,427)
6,716
(2,031)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
124,158
122,938
39,228
38,843
Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents
69
359
22
113
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
145,483
116,870
45,966
36,925
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:
Three months
Three months
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Decrease in deferred income taxes
(1,467)
(182)
(464)
(58)
Unrealized gains on marketable securities
(3,133)
(1,561)
(990)
(493)
Depreciation and amortization
1,541
(**) 1,330
487
(**) 421
Depreciation expense on right-to-use assets
648
(**) 525
205
(**) 165
Stock based payment
588
552
186
174
Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents
(69)
(359)
(22)
(113)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables and other receivables
1,914
1,469
605
464
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
1,761
(24,918)
556
(7,873)
Increase in trade payables, other payables and other current
4,380
6,166
1,384
1,949
Cash generated from (used in) operations
6,163
(16,978)
1,947
(5,364)
Income tax paid
(3,852)
(2,216)
(1,217)
(700)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
2,311
(19,194)
730
(6,064)
Reclassified
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]
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SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.