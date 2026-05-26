

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia has warned foreign nationals and diplomats to leave Kyiv 'as soon as possible' ahead of an imminent attack on the Ukrainian capital.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry said the new round of 'systematic strikes' will target 'decision-making centres and command posts', alongside drone manufacturing facilities in the city.



Kyiv residents have been warned against staying in administrative and military buildings.



Warning from Moscow follows deadly Russian attack centred on Kyiv at the weekend.



At least four people are believed to have been killed, and at least 80 injured. According to the Ukrainian authorities, dozens of residential buildings, several schools and a water supply facility were hit, and a market was burnt down.



Russia reportedly launched some 90 missiles, including a powerful hypersonic ballistic missile, and 60 drones in the overnight strikes.



UNICEF described the massive, sustained attack as a 'terrifying night for children and families'.



The World Health Organization's offices in Kyiv were among the buildings hit in the attack.



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