Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd.: Enlight Signs 200 MW AC Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Google to Support Data Center Operations in Oklahoma

The agreement expands Enlight's U.S. business to large commercial customers

The electricity will be generated by Solstice, a 250 MWdc solar project in LeFlore County, Oklahoma

The project has cleared a system impact study and is expected to receive full interconnection approval in 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; NASDAQ: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy developer and independent power producer, announces the signing of a physical power purchase agreement with Google in Oklahoma, delivered to the Southwest Power Pool market. The transaction was led by Enlight's U.S. subsidiary, Clenera Holdings, LLC.

Under the agreement, Clenera will provide 200 MWac of photovoltaic (PV) energy generation from its Solstice project under a fixed price, 15-year contract. Solstice is a 250 MWdc solar project in Oklahoma, being developed by Enlight's U.S. subsidiary Clenera Holdings. Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with commercial operations targeted for 2029. Solstice is anticipated to expand to include 800 MWh of battery energy storage capacity in a subsequent phase. The energy generated from Solstice will power Google's data center operations in the region.

The agreement is Enlight's first U.S. power purchase agreement with a commercial customer and its first project to reach this stage in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). SPP is one of the largest and fastest growing power markets in the United States, with strong demand fundamentals driven by electrification, industrial growth and expansion of data center capacity. According to the 2025 Integrated Transmission Planning Assessment Report, the SPP peak load is expected to increase by nearly 5 GW between 2026 and 2029. Additionally, the SPP market is projected to retire over 5.7 GW of fossil generation resources by 2029, making new investments in generation more important than ever.

"The Solstice project marks a new chapter for Enlight and Clenera in the U.S.," said Enlight Chief Executive Officer Adi Leviatan. "By signing this agreement with Google, we are expanding our U.S. customer base beyond utilities to large load commercial customers, including the fast-growing data center sector. These customers require high-quality, high-capacity projects that can be delivered with speed and certainty. Enlight and Clenera have built the capabilities, pipeline and execution track record to meet this demand, and we believe this agreement is only the beginning of a significant growth opportunity for our U.S. business."

"Google is committed to growing in a way that supports our neighbors and strengthens the electricity grid," said Will Conkling, Director of Energy and Power, Google. "This new agreement with Clenera will help bring more power generation online in Oklahoma, contributing to a more robust, affordable, and reliable energy system for all."

The Solstice solar facility has successfully completed a system impact study and is expected to receive full interconnection approval later this year.

"We are looking forward to our entrance into the SPP market and specifically the local community in Oklahoma," said Clenera CEO Jared McKee. "During construction, we will employ hundreds of skilled laborers with economic benefits rippling through the community. During operations, Solstice will deliver reliable, clean energy while contributing significant local and state taxes to the community. We are committed to being good stewards of the land and I am excited to partner with Google in this shared mission for many years to come."

About Enlight Renewable Energy:

Founded in 2008, Enlight Renewable Energy is a global renewable energy developer and independent power producer. The Company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects across solar, wind, and energy storage. Enlight operates in the United States, Israel, and Europe. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: ENLT) since 2010 and has been listed on Nasdaq following its U.S. IPO in 2023 (Nasdaq: ENLT). Learn more at www.enlightenergy.com

Enlight Investor Contacts

Limor Zohar Megen

Director IR

investors@enlightenergy.com

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

investors@enlightenergy.com

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