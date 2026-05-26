

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Weather Service has predicted that heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue across much of the Southern U.S. through midweek, raising flash flooding and severe weather concerns.



Showers and thunderstorms are expected from Texas to the Northeast through Tuesday. Heavy rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding across the central Gulf Coast into the Appalachians. Elevated to Critical fire weather conditions due to gusty winds and low humidity are expected through Tuesday across Oregon and Nevada. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over the Northwest.



Today's focus for heavy rainfall will be across a large portion of Texas and from the central Gulf Coast to the southern Mid-Atlantic. In these areas, the Weather Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall, highlighting the potential for slow-moving clusters of thunderstorms with high rainfall rates to produce scattered instances of flash flooding.



Urban centers, low-lying, and poor drainage areas would be the most at risk of flooding concerns, NWS Weather Prediction Center said in a forecast on Tuesday.



The heavy rain and flash flooding threat then shifts into portions of the Ohio Valley along with eastern Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday, with additional Slight Risks of excessive rainfall.



Severe weather will be possible as well, particularly across parts of western and southwestern Texas later this afternoon and evening. The main hazards from any strong to severe thunderstorms would include large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.



NWS has also said that unseasonably hot weather will persist across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest through mid to late week. High temperatures are expected to soar well into the 80s and 90s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a few places across eastern Montana possibly nearing 100 degrees.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News