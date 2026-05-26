CVS Health: MinuteClinic and Hartford HealthCare Expand Primary Care Access Across Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare becomes one of the first clinically integrated networks in the region to include MinuteClinic as an in-network primary care option

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company News

MinuteClinic , the medical clinic inside select CVS Pharmacy locations, and Hartford HealthCare (HHC), one of New England's most comprehensive health systems, are collaborating to offer in-network adult primary care at all Connecticut MinuteClinic locations for many insurance plans accepted by Hartford HealthCare.

This enhanced collaboration broadens convenient access to high-quality primary care for residents across Connecticut. The care model also prioritizes affordability through a cost-effective, patient-centered approach focused on improving long-term health outcomes. Research shows that individuals who maintain an ongoing relationship with a primary care provider experience significantly lower healthcare costs and better health management over time. *

With 20 MinuteClinic locations across Connecticut, patients can take advantage of same-day or next-day access and evening and weekend hours. Care coordination is supported through an interoperable electronic health record, enabling seamless communication between MinuteClinic providers and Hartford HealthCare clinicians.

"I could not be more excited about what this integration truly means for consumers across Connecticut," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare. "This will greatly expand access statewide by allowing for more convenient entry points, more flexible hours, and a simpler way to connect to ongoing and coordinated care. These enhancements will transform how we deliver care. We are fully committed to creating a more consumer-centric healthcare system. This partnership is an important step forward in helping us improve access, deliver better outcomes, and make care more affordable for communities."

MinuteClinic primary care patients will have streamlined access to Hartford HealthCare's network, including hospitals, specialists, diagnostic services, advanced imaging, and specialty labs, ensuring continuity across care settings.

"Connecticut, like much of the nation, is facing a shortage of primary care physicians," said Padmanabhan Premkumar, MD, President of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group. "By expanding primary care access through MinuteClinic, we're creating additional, convenient options for preventive and ongoing health needs within the communities we serve. This model aligns perfectly with Hartford HealthCare's commitment to accessible, patient centered care."

Expanding MinuteClinic's Primary Care Model

"Today, more than 65 percent of MinuteClinic locations across the country offer adult primary care through affiliations with trusted health systems and payers," said Jon Thiboutot, President of Retail Health at CVS Health. "Since we introduced this care model nearly two years ago, patients have responded positively-with strong enrollment, high satisfaction and real progress in closing gaps in care. We began offering primary care to eligible patients in Connecticut last summer. By working with Hartford HealthCare, we can now bring this proven model to more patients across the state and help more people focus on their long-term health."

MinuteClinic is one of the nation's largest employers of board-certified advanced practice providers. Highly trained nurse practitioners and physician assistants deliver whole person care, with a strong focus on prevention and ongoing health support.

From routine checkups, chronic condition management, and recommended screenings and vaccines, to walk-in care for minor illnesses and access to coordinated specialist referrals, MinuteClinic continues to bring affordable, convenient and high- quality care to neighborhoods across the country.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 48,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future, Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond - enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning more than 500 locations across 185 towns and cities, our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals - including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and four community hospitals - to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs, Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.

Hartford HealthCare touches the lives of more than 28,000 people every single day, delivering unparalleled care through its unique Institute Model - bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology and kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence, Hartford HealthCare was the only health system in country awarded the prestigious Quest for Quality Prize from the American Hospital Association and boasts Leapfrog A-ratings across all its hospitals - making Hartford HealthCare one of the safest healthcare systems in the country.

Join us on our journey to redefine healthcare. Visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through our newsletters and social media.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

To schedule a primary care appointment at MinuteClinic or learn more about available services, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic .

Media contacts

Shannon Dillon, CVS Health

Shannon.Dillon@CVSHealth.com

346.291.713

Tina Varona, Hartford HealthCare

Tina.Varona@hhchealth.org

860.310.7640

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/minuteclinicr-and-hartford-healthcare-expand-primary-care-access-acro-1170520