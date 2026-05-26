

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Co. (SSMR) announced Tuesday the launch of its initial public offering of 20 million common shares.



The company said it expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares.



The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.50 and $16.50 per share.



The company's common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SSMR.



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