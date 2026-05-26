

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Hungarian central bank left its key interest rates unchanged for a third policy session in a row on Tuesday, in line with expectations.



The Monetary Council decided to hold the central bank base rate steady at 6.25 percent and the deposit interest rate at 5.25 percent, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank said in a statement. The lending rate was kept unchanged at 7.25 percent.



Previously, the interest rates were lowered by 25 basis points in February on the back of favorable underlying inflation developments and financial market stability.



However, Hungary's headline inflation has accelerated in recent months, climbing to 2.1 percent in April due to rising food prices. Core inflation rose to 2.2 percent.



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