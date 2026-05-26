

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The United States and India have signed a bilateral framework on securing the supply, mining and processing of critical minerals and rare-earths.



The concerned documents were signed by visiting Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Rubio recalled that India was one of the first and early members and signatories to the critical minerals forum, Pax Silica. 'And now today, because we both have a strategic and shared interest in the fact that vibrant innovation economies such as ours cannot afford to leave the foundational materials of these industries vulnerable to single-source monopolies that could deny us these things - not just in a time of conflict but as a leverage point contrary to our sovereign national interests'.



India's Jaishankar said this framework aims to deepen India-U.S. cooperation across the entire critical minerals and rare-earth supply chain, including mining, processing, recycling, and related investments. 'It will certainly strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains. It will help us to collaborate in financing and in the effective management of critical minerals and rare-earths,' he added.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News