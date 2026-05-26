New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) together with alliance partners SEETEL New Energy (7740.TW) and Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0), today announced a landmark commercial order and deposit for seven PWR Flex 261Q units for deployment in the United States through U.S. channel partner GG Ventures of the Carolinas.

The end customer is a 100-year-old engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm with an established base of Fortune 500 clients. This transaction is not only the alliance's first commercial deployment in North America, but also the first commercial deployment of a fully integrated, plug-and-play, quantum-secured energy storage system of its kind in the industry, establishing a strategic reference site for future U.S. growth.

A Defining Milestone for Aegis and the Industry

"This first U.S. order for seven PWR Flex 261Q units is a major milestone for Aegis," said Ramtin Rasouilizenhad, CEO of Aegis, "It is our official entry into the North American market and a clear validation that the industry is ready for a new class of secure, integrated energy systems.

"The PWR Flex 261Q is the first solution in the market that combines advanced energy storage, critical infrastructure protection and embedded quantum-grade cybersecurity in a single fully integrated plug and play platform. Having Quantum eMotion's Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) platform embedded within the unit further differentiates the PWR Flex platform in the energy storage market. With this integration, we are proud to introduce our Quantum Cybersecurity line of integrated Energy Storage Systems, setting a new benchmark for cyber-resilient power."

First-of-Its-Kind Quantum-Secured Energy Platform

"The PWR-Flex 261Q is an all-in-one unit design that integrates advanced energy storage systems, EMS architecture, and cybersecurity, all from North American partners," said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion Corp. "By embedding our full stack Quantum Cybersecurity platform directly into the PWR Flex 261Q, Aegis is delivering the first commercially deployed energy platform with built-in quantum-safe protection for data and control systems.

"The PWR Flex 261Q's secure communications and tamper-aware and cyber-resilient features are designed to help ensure uninterrupted, trustworthy operation for mission-critical facilities at a time when cyber and quantum threats to infrastructure are rapidly escalating."

Strategic U.S. Market Entry Through GG Ventures of the Carolinas

"GGV Energy has been closely involved in the design of these units based on our customers' needs, and we are pleased to bring the PWR Flex 261Q to our clients as part of a broader modernization program," said Michael Gallagher, CEO of GGV Energy. "Our long-standing relationship with major EPCs and Fortune 500 customers positions us to deliver this first-of-its-kind, quantum-secured energy solution at scale, and with the level of operational rigor these projects demand.

"This initial deployment with a century-old EPC firm creates an influential reference site and positions the PWR Flex 261Q as a strong plug and play platform for organizations seeking a new standard in resilient, cyber-secure power solutions."

Why This Milestone Matters

The PWR Flex 261Q combines:

Advanced energy management capabilities- grid-interactive, intelligent energy storage and management

Critical infrastructure resilience- hardened design for mission-critical environments

Quantum-safe cybersecurity integration- Quantum-based entropy generation supporting quantum-safe cybersecurity.

By unifying these capabilities in a single commercial platform, Aegis and its partners are introducing a new product category at a time when U.S. customers are urgently seeking resilient, cyber-secure power systems. This first deployment in the United States is expected to:

Serve as a key commercial proof point for the PWR Flex 261Q.

Act as a strategic reference site for additional EPCs and Fortune 500 clients.

Support follow-on opportunities as the alliance advances its North American go-to-market strategy.

Transaction Highlights

Product: PWR Flex 261Q - first-of-its-kind, quantum-secured integrated energy storage system

Quantity: Seven (7) units

Market: United States - first commercial deployment in North America

Channel Partner: GG Ventures of the Carolinas (https://www.ggventurescarolinas.com)

End Client: 100-year-old EPC firm with multiple Fortune 500 customers.

Aegis believes this initial deployment will serve as a cornerstone for its U.S. strategy and anticipates that it will be the first of many orders as critical infrastructure operators look to modernize with quantum-secure, resilient energy platforms.

About SEETEL New Energy

SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. (7740.TW) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications. A Leader in Energy Storage | SEETEL NEW ENERGY.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0), is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era. Quantum eMotion | QRNG & Quantum-Safe Security.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. AEGIS - Critical Energy Defence.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.