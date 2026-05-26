

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SUNPHARMA) said it will share updated results from the locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma expansion cohort from the CK-301-101 trial of UNLOXCYT At the ASCO 2026 Annual Meeting. In the investigator-reviewed data, 64 patients with laCSCC received ?1 dose of UNLOXCYT. Patients received a median of 29 doses over a median treatment duration of 60 weeks. The objective response rate was 50%, including 27% complete responses and 23% partial responses. Over a median follow-up of 31 months, responses were durable and the median duration of response was not yet reached.



UNLOXCYT is indicated for the treatment of adults with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma or locally advanced CSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.



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