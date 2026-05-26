

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization says the Ebola epidemic is spreading rapidly and outpacing containment efforts.



There are more than 900 suspected cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and 220 suspected deaths, the head of the UN health agency, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said on Monday.



The latest outbreak of the deadly disease, which WHO has declared a public health emergency of international concern, is spreading faster than health workers can contain it.



In the DR Congo, the epicentre of the outbreak, WHO has upgraded its national risk assessment from high to very high, and neighbouring countries - including Uganda, where five cases and one death have been confirmed - are at especially high risk.



However, efforts are being hampered, especially in the troubled east of the DRC, by the local community's distrust of outside authorities, which is significantly increasing the risk of disease transmission.



In recent days, two treatment centres were set on fire in the region, which has been beset by intense fighting, causing the displacement of more than 100,000 people.



Marie Roseline Belizaire, Director of Emergency Response for WHO Africa, told UN News that the attacks are linked to misinformation campaigns circulating on social media, which are significantly slowing case investigations and limiting the ability of healthcare teams to reach affected communities.



The strict protocols surrounding the burial of suspected Ebola victims have been a cause of anger among the population. Funeral wakes involving more than 50 people have been banned by the authorities in north-east DRC, and armed soldiers and police have been guarding burials carried out by health workers.



Even though outbreaks stretch back almost 20 years, there are still no approved vaccines or therapeutics for the Bundibugyo virus.



WHO has recommended prioritising two antibodies in clinical trials, and the evaluation of the antiviral obeldesivir in a clinical trial as a treatment for people who are high-risk contacts.



The UN health agency is urgently scaling up operations on the ground, including contact tracing, establishing treatment centres, strengthening laboratory capacity, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement. Some $3.9 million has been released from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies to help fund these measures.



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