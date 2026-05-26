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WKN: A3D9SR | ISIN: VGG7606H1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.05.26 | 20:03
1,900 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROADZEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROADZEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 20:02 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roadzen's Long-Form TV Commercial Continues Delivering Record-Breaking Digital Performance Across New to The Street TV Platform

Roadzen's long-form television commercial surpasses 6 million views on the New to The Street TV YouTube channel alone, demonstrating the continued long-tail audience power of nationally distributed business television content and digital investor media distribution

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) and New to The Street TV announced continued exceptional audience performance surrounding Roadzen's long-form television commercial and executive feature distributed through New to The Street's national television and digital media platform.

The featured commercial and interview segment, originally released over one year ago, continues generating significant organic engagement and audience discovery across YouTube and social media platforms, further validating the long-tail value of evergreen business television content and strategic digital syndication.

The featured Roadzen television commercial can be viewed here:

Roadzen Commercial on New to The Street TV YouTube Channel

The Roadzen campaign highlights the company's rapidly expanding AI-powered insurance and mobility ecosystem, including:

  • AI-driven insurance technologies

  • Automotive telematics

  • Driver monitoring systems

  • Claims automation

  • Embedded insurance platforms

  • Global mobility infrastructure

Roadzen has continued positioning itself as a major AI-powered insurance and mobility technology company operating across the United States, Europe, India, and additional international markets. The company's technology platform supports insurers, automotive manufacturers, fleets, brokers, and mobility providers through advanced artificial intelligence and mobility intelligence systems.

"What makes this campaign stand out is that the audience continues discovering and engaging with the commercial more than a year after its original release," said Vince Caruso, Founder of New to The Street. "The combination of national television broadcasts, YouTube search visibility, social media amplification, and long-form business storytelling continues creating long-term media value for companies like Roadzen."

Unlike traditional short-cycle advertising campaigns, New to The Street's long-form television and digital interview strategy is designed to provide companies with ongoing visibility through:

  • National sponsored television broadcasts

  • Search-indexed YouTube distribution

  • Continuous social media syndication

  • Investor-focused digital discovery

  • Long-tail organic audience traffic

The campaign's continued growth reinforces increasing investor and consumer interest surrounding:

  • Artificial intelligence in mobility

  • Embedded automotive insurance

  • Fleet safety technologies

  • Driver monitoring systems

  • Automotive AI infrastructure

Roadzen has also recently expanded visibility surrounding its European initiatives ahead of major automotive and mobility conferences, including VECS 2026, while continuing broader international growth efforts.

About Roadzen

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN) is a global AI-powered insurance technology company focused on transforming auto insurance, mobility, and road safety through artificial intelligence, telematics, and computer vision technologies. The company serves insurers, automotive manufacturers, fleets, brokers, and mobility providers globally.

About New to The Street TV

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business. The platform combines national television distribution, long-form business interviews, digital media syndication, social media amplification, and iconic outdoor billboard campaigns across Times Square and the New York Financial District.

New to The Street's YouTube platform https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=DeVo900E8KQMUBIt has grown into one of the largest business television audiences in the financial media sector, with over 4.74 million subscribers and millions of monthly viewers globally.

Subscribe to the channel here:
New to The Street TV YouTube Channel

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street Media Relations
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/roadzens-long-form-tv-commercial-continues-delivering-record-breaking-digital-1170675

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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