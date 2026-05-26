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WKN: A12DEH | ISIN: CH0256379097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6ML
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 08:04
3,420 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3803,40022:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 22:10 Uhr
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Molecular Partners to Present at TD Cowen's 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics ("Molecular Partners" or the "Company"), today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conference.

TD Cowen's 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA:

  • Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 beginning at 11:30am ET

The event will be webcast and available on the Molecular Partners website, under the investors tab.

About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a novel class of protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, for medical challenges other treatment modalities cannot readily address. Molecular Partners leverages the key properties of DARPins to design and develop differentiated therapeutics for cancer patients, including targeted radiopharmaceuticals and next-generation immune cell engagers. The Company has proprietary programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, as well as programs developed through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic centers. Molecular Partners, founded in 2004, has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit www.molecularpartners.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter / X @MolecularPrtnrs.

For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis, EVP Corporate Finance
Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications
Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland
laura.jeanbart@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 44 575 19 35


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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