e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences and events:

Virtual Fireside Chat with BofA

Date: Friday May 29, 2026

Location: Virtual

Fireside Chat Webcast: 1:00 PM ET

Baird Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference

Date: Tuesday June 2, 2026

Location: New York, NY

dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Date: Thursday June 4, 2026

Location: Paris, France

Fireside Chat Webcast: 10:00 AM CEST 4:00 AM ET

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth E-Commerce Conference

Date: Tuesday June 9, 2026

Location: Virtual

The webcasts of the fireside chats will be broadcast live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/stock-and-financial/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for a limited time thereafter.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, rhode, Naturium and Well People, are led by purpose and driven by results. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products, all double-certified by PETA and Leaping Bunny as cruelty free, and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.'s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts.

Learn more at https://www.elfbeauty.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526963763/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts:

Investors:

KC Katten

kkatten@elfbeauty.com

Media:

Sam Critchell

scritchell@elfbeauty.com