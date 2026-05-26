

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value moved higher as U.S.-Iran peace deal continues to remain elusive while U.S. conducted 'self-defense' strikes on Iran renewing Middle East tensions.



The U.S. Dollar Index, DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 99.14, up by 0.11 (or 0.11%) today.



While against the Euro, USD was trading at 1.162, up by 0.08%, against the GBP, it was trading at 1.345, up by 0.41%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.329, down by 0.28%. Japan's coincident economic index stood at 116.4 in March, higher than 116.2 of the previous month.



Against the USD, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.785, down by 0.44%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.381, down by 0.06%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, USD was trading at 0.717, up by 0.06%.



The U.S.-Israel versus Iran war which began on February 28, entered day number 88 today.



A ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, early in April, is still in place.



Yesterday, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, Navy Captain Tim Hawkins stated that U.S. forces conducted 'self-defense' strikes against Iran but observed that the forces exercised restraint due to the current ceasefire.



The attacks targeted Iran's boats and missile launching sites near Bandar Abbas port city.



Iran accused that these attacks show that the U.S. is showing a sign of bad faith and unreliability.



U.S. wants Iran to halt its nuclear programs, but Iran has been rejecting this demand.



Today, Trump stated that the enriched uranium that Iran has will be brought and destroyed either in the U.S. or in any other place acceptable to Iran.



Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamanei messaged to Iranians that gulf powers will no longer serve as a shield for U.S. bases and Israel will not exist in another 15 years.



Today, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that a U.S-Iran deal may take a few more days as it involves a lot of talking back and forth but reaffirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen one way or other.



An Iranian delegation comprising high-profile politicians and high-level officials of Iran arrived in Qatar yesterday to resolve the disputes involved in reaching an agreement with the U.S.



The negotiations went on for the second day today.



Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Trump will fly to Camp David on Wednesday to hold a cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in the ongoing high-stakes negotiations aimed at securing a broader agreement with Iran. All cabinet members are expected to join Trump.



On the data front in the U.S., housing index in the U.S. increased to 441.50 in March from 441.20 in February, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to 0.14 in April from a revised 0.15 in March, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.



The Conference Board consumer confidence index fell 0.70 to 93.10, lower than expected.



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