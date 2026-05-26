Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Holds Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Highlights Include Nasdaq Uplisting, Community National Bank's 175th Anniversary, and Strong 2025 and First-Quarter 2026 Performance

DERBY, VT / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Community Bancorp. held its Annual Shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Community Bancorp. Chair Stephen Marsh started the meeting by introducing the Board of Directors and Executive Officers as well as guests Rob Smalley, BDMP Assurance, LLP; Suzie Small, Community Financial Services Group (CFSG); and Austin Nicholas, Performance Trust.

A quorum of shareholders elected two Directors, Emma L. Marvin and Jacques R. Couture, to three-year terms expiring in 2029. They also voted affirmatively to ratify the selection of BDMP Assurance, LLP as the Company's external auditors for 2026.

A Form 8K detailing the voting results will be filed within four days of the meeting.

Following the business portion of the meeting, President and CEO Christopher Caldwell recognized and thanked two Directors retiring from the Community National Bank and Community Bancorp. boards, Tom Adams and Jake Wheeler. Tom Adams served for 40 years, spending a lot of time as Chair of the Audit Committee. Jake Wheeler served for 15 years. His role included work with the trust company, CFSG, and was a guiding voice representing the Caledonia market.

Continuing the presentation President and CEO Caldwell and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Louise Bonvechio, reviewed the company's performance and momentum in recent years with a focus on results for 2025. The presentation also provided the company's results for the first quarter of 2026. Community Bancorp. reported net income of approximately $4.4 million, compared with $3.5 million in the prior-year quarter, return on average assets of 1.42%, return on average equity of 15.3%, and net interest margin of 3.8%. Total assets were approximately $1.23 billion, loans totaled approximately $984 million, deposits grew to approximately $1.02 billion, and asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets of approximately 0.75% of total assets and minimal net charge-offs.

The company also emphasized strategic initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value, including its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market and the continued growth of Community Financial Services Group, in which Community Bancorp. holds a 50% ownership interest and management said the partnership continues to provide meaningful non-interest income and strengthen client relationships.

Finishing her portion of the presentation, Executive Vice President and CFO Bonvechio invited CFSG Wealth Advisor and Assistant Vice President, Suzie Small to share highlights and performance information for Community Financial Services Group. To conclude, AVP Small reported that CFSG now manages more than $1.6 billion in assets and they continue to steadily grow their client base.

President and CEO Caldwell continued the meeting sharing information about Community Bancorp.'s (CMTV's) historical share price performance and explained the metrics used to ensure the share price performance stays on track.

To conclude the meeting, President and CEO Caldwell, shared, "We are incredibly proud of this bank, our team, and the communities that we have the honor of serving every day. We love being community bankers that make a difference for people. As shareholders of this amazing company, I hope you leave here feeling proud of our work and join us as we celebrate 175 years of being Vermont's Community Bank. We appreciate your support and the trust that you share with us in allowing us this opportunity."

About Community National Bank

Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with retail banking offices located in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls as well as loan offices located in Burlington, Vermont and Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general economic or monetary conditions, either nationally or regionally, continue to decline, resulting in a deterioration in credit quality or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems.

These statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information about Community National Bank visit communitynationalbank.com.

To learn more about Community Bancorp. visit communitybancorpvt.com.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont

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