

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Logitech has launched its Signature Comfort Plus Series, which includes the MK880 keyboard and two wireless mouse devices tailored for individuals who spend lengthy hours juggling between devices.



This lineup features the M850 L mouse, designed with a palm cushion, and the M840 L mouse, which lacks cushioning. There's also the full-sized MK880 keyboard, equipped with a palm rest and customizable shortcut keys.



According to the company, these new peripherals are intended to enhance comfort and boost productivity for hybrid workers by providing a quieter experience, ergonomic support, and the ability to switch seamlessly between devices via Logitech's Easy-Switch feature. Additionally, the MK880 keyboard comes with specific AI shortcut keys for platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot.



Logitech is also rolling out enterprise versions of these products that will include the Logi Bolt USB-C receiver and compatibility with Logitech Sync software, enabling IT teams to manage devices remotely.



Plus, the company is emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, mentioning that these products are made with 49% to 77% recycled plastic, depending on the model and color.



The Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse, MK880 combo, and M840 L mouse are set for a global launch in June 2026, with prices at $49.99, $99.99, and $39.99, respectively.



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