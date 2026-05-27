

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter results with revenue rising from last year, while net loss widened due to higher operating expenses.



Revenue increased to $850.5 million in the quarter ended April 30, 2026, from $678.0 million in the same period last year. Net loss widened to $13.9 million from $4.1 million a year earlier. Loss per share was $0.09 compared with $0.03 in the prior-year quarter.



Sales and marketing expenses rose to $371.9 million from $314.6 million, while research and development expenses increased to $232.3 million from $169.8 million.



ZS is currently trading at $150.00, down $34.60 or 18.74 percent on the Nasdaq.



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