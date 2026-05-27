Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMAJ | ISIN: CA8910546032 | Ticker-Symbol: 73GN
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 20:59
38,170 Euro
+0,58 % +0,220
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,12038,32026.05.
38,17038,42026.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC38,170+0,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.