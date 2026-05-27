Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") held on May 21, 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved all motions put forth, including the re-election of Greg Crowe, Luke Norman, Raul Diaz-Unzueta, W. Barry Girling and Ken Engquist to the Board of Directors. In connection with the Annual General Meeting, Claudia Tornquist retired as a director of the Company and did not stand for the re-election as a director. The Company would like to thank Ms. Tornquist for her services to the Company.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of the Company, and the amended fixed equity based compensation plan (the "EBC Plan"). The EBC Plan's purpose is to (i) provide the Company with a mechanism to attract, retain, and motivate highly qualified directors, officers, employees, and consultants; (ii) align the interest of such directors, officers, employees, and consultants with that of other shareholders of the Company; and (iii) enable and encourage them to participate in the long-term growth of the Company.

The EBC Plan permits the grant of stock options, Restricted Share Units (as defined in the Equity Plan) and Deferred Share Units (as defined in the EBC Plan) (stock options, Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units collectively referred to as "Awards"). The maximum number of Awards that may be granted under the EBC Plan is fixed at 35,000,000. Further, the maximum number of shares for which Awards and other share compensation issuable to: (i) any participant shall not exceed 5% of the outstanding shares within any one year period, (ii) a consultant shall not exceed 2% of the outstanding shares within any one year period; and (ii) insiders as a group shall not exceed 10% of the outstanding shares. No persons providing investor relations activities may be granted Restricted Share Units or Deferred Share Units under the EBC Plan. All Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units are subject to a mandatory one year vesting requirement. Additional details of the EBC Plan are set forth in the Company's information circular dated April 17, 2026.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company owns a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in unmined historic resources as well as in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip, which can potentially increase the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also has 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect, recently permitted for drilling, which lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this News Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this News Release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298977

Source: Silver One Resources Inc.