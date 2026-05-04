Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a property-wide airborne Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") survey at its 100%-owned Candelaria Project in Nevada. The goal of the survey is to evaluate the presence of shallower, structurally controlled, manto-style mineralization and to define potential deeper porphyry-style mineralized systems. These manto-style systems are host to the silver resources at Candelaria. To date, resources at Candelaria completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") constitute 108.18 million Measured and Indicated ounces of silver equivalent ("AgEq") plus 29.46 million ounces of Inferred AgEq (see Company's news release of May 6, 2025 and technical report filed on Sedar + on June 18, 2025).

Greg Crowe, Silver One's President and CEO, commented: "Candelaria already hosts significant silver resources within well-defined structurally hosted manto horizons, yet the broader mineralizing system along strike and down-dip remains largely untested. The commencement of this ZTEM survey marks a key step in evaluating the potential for expanding the footprint of the known manto-style mineralization and potential deeper porphyry centers. The results will play a key role in guiding our next phases of exploration and in advancing Candelaria toward future development."

Mapping resistivity contrasts at depth will help in identifying potential new targets, and refining existing ones previously outlined by magnetometer, Induced Polarization ("IP") and rock geochemical surveys (see news release dated June 13, 2022). The ZTEM survey will cover the entire property comprising the Candelaria project (see Figure 1). Results of this ZTEM program will be combined with earlier geophysical and geochemical survey data to support future drill-target selection and to further advance the geological understanding of the broader mineralizing system.

Geological Context

Candelaria hosts a large, district-scale silver system with a well-defined resource base comprising 108.18 million ounces AgEq in Measured & Indicated resources and 29.46 million ounces AgEq in Inferred resources (see Company's news release of May 6, 2025 and NI 43-101 technical report filed on Sedar+ for complete technical details). The mineralization is primarily manto-style, structurally and stratigraphically controlled, and associated with extensive hydrothermal alteration. Historical work and recent reinterpretations suggest that this system may be part of a much larger, horizontally and vertically extensive hydrothermal system, potentially underlain by a deeper porphyry center that could have driven the metal-rich fluids responsible for the structurally controlled manto deposits (see Company's news release of June 13, 2022). The ZTEM survey is designed to detect large-scale conductive and resistive features at depths, penetrating to 1-2 km, making it well suited for imaging signatures of porphyry systems and related alteration halos.

Figure 1. Candelaria project target areas including geochemical (rock sampling) and geophysical (induced polarization ("IP"), metal factor, and magnetic vector inversion ("MVI")) anomalies. The ZTEM survey will cover the entire property and surrounding areas.

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Survey Details

The airborne program will be conducted by Geotech Ltd., utilizing its helicopter-borne ZTEM system. The survey will cover the entire Candelaria property, providing a high-resolution geophysical dataset capable of outlining:

Structural corridors that may host manto-style silver mineralization

Broad lithological contrasts relevant to resource expansion and target ranking

Deep conductive zones potentially associated with porphyry copper-silver mineralization

Resistive cores and alteration footprints commonly characteristic of porphyry systems

Data acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-May, followed by processing, 3D inversion, and interpretation. The integration of the ZTEM results with existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets will support the definition and prioritization of new drill targets.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

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Source: Silver One Resources Inc.