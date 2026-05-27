

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to keep its Official Cash Rate steady at 2.25 percent.



Australia will release Q1 numbers for construction work done and Q2 data for consumer prices. In the previous quarter, construction work was down 0.8 percent on quarter, while consumer prices climbed 4.1 percent on year.



Japan will provide April figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.2 percent on year, up from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



China will see April data for industrial profits; in March, profits surged 15.5 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed on Wednesday for Hari Raya Haji.



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