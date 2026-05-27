Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced today financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same periods in 2025, the Company reported results from continuing operations of:

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $233,694 and $337,908, respectively, as compared to $44,728 and $208,207 in the same periods in 2025;

Revenue of $6,000, as compared to $737 and $3,499 in the same periods in 2025;

Operating expenses of $209,220 and $310,631, respectively, as compared to $47,343 and $179,537 in the same periods in 2025; and

Cash used in operating activities of $5,499 and $26,072, respectively, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $5,173 and cash used in operating activities of $38,629 in the same periods in 2025.

During the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company classified its ViewTrak Technologies Inc. ("ViewTrak") segment as a discontinued operation, and the comparative figures have been re-presented to show the discontinued operation separately from continuing operations. Net loss and comprehensive loss from the discontinued operation was $38,782 during the three months ended March 31, 2026 (2025 - $6,683) and net income and comprehensive income from the discontinued operation was $127,773 (2025 - net loss and comprehensive loss of $29,437).

The Company's financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026, and the related MD&A, have been filed and are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices..

www.TrustBIX.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298962

Source: TrustBIX Inc.