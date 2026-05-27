

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 3.0 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - beneath expectations for 3.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.5 percent - slowing from 1.3 percent in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 2.5 percent on year and 0.5 percent on month.



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