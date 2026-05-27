Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) (the "Company" or "BVCI") today announced the issuance of shares for debt settlement.

Share Issuance - Debt Settlement

The Company approved the issuance of 608,666 common shares:

200,000 common shares to Lenny Wong in settlement of consulting and business development services in the aggregate amount of CAD $60,000, at a deemed price of $0.30 per common share.

333,333 common shares to Quying Cui in settlement of consulting and advisory services in the aggregate amount of CAD$100,000, at a deemed price of $0.30 per common share.

75,333 common shares to Oriental Sources Inc. in settlement of accounting and financial consulting services in the aggregate amount of CAD $22,600, at a deemed price of $0.30 per common share.

Regulatory Matters

The issuance of the shares remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval, and all securities issued will be subject to applicable statutory hold periods in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC. The Company provides blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including:

BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain and distributed-ledger platform;

BVCPay, a mobile wallet enabling digital transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the CADT stablecoin.

Trillium Coin, a Bitcoin OTC trading service.

CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed for payments, settlements, digital-asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for exemptions, there is no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including expectations regarding acquisitions, private placements, and regulatory matters. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Source: Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298999

Source: Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.