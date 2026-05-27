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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 19:40
0,291 Euro
+1,92 % +0,006
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2790,29026.05.
0,2800,29226.05.
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 05:48 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GAC Deepens Its Global Footprint through High-Standard Services, Entering a New Phase of High-Quality Overseas Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided by the ONE GAC 2.0 global strategy, GAC has entered a new phase of accelerated global expansion. Over the past two years, GAC's overseas sales have nearly tripled, earning the trust of over 400,000 overseas users.

GAC not only builds world-class vehicles but also sets new service benchmarks globally. Guided by its "Service First, Customer First" philosophy, GAC International upholds its commitment to "In Local, For Local" and continues to implement the GAC INTERNATIONAL Sales Service Standard System (GSSW) service standard across overseas markets, building a service system that meets consistent global standards while adapting to local market characteristics.

In Thailand, GAC unveiled GAC CARE, its first overseas service brand, building a full-lifecycle service system that starts and ends with the user through its "Four Core Pillars."

In Singapore, GAC has built high-standard service workshops and implemented a standardized, transparent, and traceable full-process service management system.

In Hong Kong SAR, GAC has opened a dedicated express logistics channel to enable vehicles to be shipped immediately after production and made available for pickup upon arrival, tailored to local market needs.

In the Middle East, GAC has offered extended warranty policies for vehicles and power batteries. Amid regional disruptions, GAC remained committed to customer care and ensured uninterrupted service.

In Europe, GAC has partnered with a professional roadside assistance provider to offer complimentary pan-European roadside assistance and dedicated services for electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, leveraging its digital service capabilities, GAC offers reliable all-situation, end-to-end services through GAC APP and the multilingual vehicle infotainment system, comprehensively enhancing the user experience.

To date, GAC has established a presence across five major global regions, covering 102 countries and territories, with nine overseas parts warehouses and over 696 channel outlets- enabling rapid response, original spare parts supply, and convenient local services, fulfilling its "Service First" commitment.

Where GAC vehicles go, service follows; wherever users are, trust remains. GAC is shaping the global image of Chinese automotive brands through systematic services and helping Chinese automobiles to evolve from "going global" to "integrating globally" and "ascending globally".

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988448/GAC_CARE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-deepens-its-global-footprint-through-high-standard-services-entering-a-new-phase-of-high-quality-overseas-expansion-302782540.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.