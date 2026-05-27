Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, confident in its outlook and ability to create long term value, has announced a €40 million share buyback programme.

Sopra Steria has appointed an independent investment services provider to execute a share buyback mandate for €40 million.

The Company intends to retire the shares bought back.

This share buyback programme was launched within the scope of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 20 May 2026, which authorised share buybacks of up to 10% of the share capital (Resolution 14) as well as the retirement of said shares (Resolution 15).

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenues of €5.6 billion.

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Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Copyright ©2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526747656/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Caroline Simon (Image 7)

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65