Elon Musk said SpaceX and Tesla teams are working separately to build 100 GW a year of solar manufacturing capacity in the United States, a process that he expects will take about three years. pv magazine USA's Ben Zientara assesses the likelihood of these plans coming to fruition.From the magazine To anyone who knows about US solar manufacturing, Elon Musk's claim that SpaceX and Tesla are working to build 100 GW of annual PV manufacturing capacity might seem unachievable. As 2025 came to a close, experts from Intertek CEA estimated the total manufacturing capacity of solar module facilities ...

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