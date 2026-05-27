PingPong partners with Visa to launch Card to Account Payment Solution for global businesses

PingPong's new Business Payment Solution Provider (BPSP) offering enables corporate buyers to settle any supplier invoice using their existing commercial card, including suppliers that do not accept card payments, extending working capital by up to 45 days without additional debt. The solution is live in the UK, EU and Hong Kong, with rollout to the US and Singapore scheduled across 2026.

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PingPong, the embedded financial infrastructure for global businesses, today announced the launch of Card to Account Payment Solution, a new Business Payment Solution Provider (BPSP) offering developed in partnership with Visa. The solution enables businesses to settle any supplier invoice using their existing commercial credit card, even when the supplier does not accept card payments.

PingPong is one of only three foundational providers chosen by Visa for this BPSP programme, a recognition of PingPong's licence depth, compliance infrastructure and global payout capability.

Closing the gap between card rails and supplier bank accounts

Mid-market and enterprise finance teams face a familiar squeeze. Bank financing can be expensive and many B2B suppliers, particularly across the EU and UK, do not accept cards. Under a traditional wire transfer cash leaves the business on Day 1 to Day 3, with no way to extend payment terms without straining supplier relationships.

Card to Account Payment Flexibility removes that barrier, allowing buyers to pay by card. The supplier receives the funds as a standard bank transfer, in T+0, T+1 or T+2 for most currencies, exactly as they would under a wire. No supplier onboarding required, no change to the supplier's workflow, no disruption to the relationship. The buyer retains 45+ days of working capital without taking on debt.

Pay any supplier, anywhere. Buyers can settle invoices with suppliers across 170+ countries and 25+ currencies. No onboarding required.

Buyers can settle invoices with suppliers across 170+ countries and 25+ currencies. No onboarding required. Working capital, not new debt. Defer cash outflow by 45+ days without expanding the balance sheet.

Defer cash outflow by 45+ days without expanding the balance sheet. Flexible deployment. Go live via PingPong's web portal with no integration, or connect via API to ERPs and Treasury Management Systems.

Go live via PingPong's web portal with no integration, or connect via API to ERPs and Treasury Management Systems. Vertically integrated. PingPong owns the full payment chain from card acquiring through to supplier payout, removing the third-party dependencies that introduce friction in legacy BPSP models.

David Messenger, CEO of Global Businesses at PingPong, said "Most B2B suppliers don't accept cards, which leaves a vast portion of corporate spend stranded outside the most efficient working capital tool businesses already hold. PingPong's Card to Account solution closes that gap. Partnering with Visa to bring this to market reflects the standard of compliance, capital safeguards and global reach that serious commercial card programmes now demand. It is also the next step in scaling our embedded financial infrastructure into the corridors and product verticals where global businesses actually move money."

PingPong x Visa partnership

Trust in B2B payments is not just an attribute, it's our core product. CFOs and treasury teams moving high-value invoices through a new payment rail need confidence that the provider sitting between buyer and supplier is regulated, capitalised and operationally resilient. Our partnership with Visa provides that confidence at the point of decision.

Lucy Demery, SVP Head of Visa Commercial Solutions, Europe said:

"Businesses need more flexibility in how and when they pay. Through our partnership with PingPong, we're extending the value of commercial card rails beyond traditional acceptance, enabling secure payments and improving working capital for buyers and suppliers."

About PingPong

Since 2015, we've been building the embedded financial payment infrastructure for global commerce. Our compliance-first payment solutions deliver real-time processing, transparent pricing, and regulatory coverage across 60+ licences for secure global growth. From our New York founding, we've scaled to 40 offices worldwide with 1,500+ employees, processing over $350 billion for enterprises and startups expanding internationally.

For more information, visit www.international.pingpongx.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

Learn more at www.Visa.com.

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