Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.: MIMARU Shares Reflections from ANO-NE Kids Club's Children's Day Cultural Exchange Event: What If Children Are World's Most Natural Travelers?

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment hotel brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., shared reflections from a special Children's Day event held on May 5 at ANO-NE Kids Club in Tokyo's Ginza/Yurakucho area, where children from Japan and overseas came together for a play-based cultural exchange experience.

Image1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16B--UpeLBrz77zvD6FOZB6Aw9jYOIl_d/view?usp=sharing

The event brought together 26 children for active play, bilingual storytelling and Japanese cultural craft activities. Designed as a space where children can play freely while parents enjoy time independently in the city, the event reflected ANO-NE Kids Club's broader concept of supporting modern family travel.

Image2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EjbZk5tQpOVNO4XEQmhCsk_fWx7Q_Lp_/view?usp=drive_link

Event Moments: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYg7K9kJefy/?igsh=MTZmeDZjd2xweWEzNw%3D%3D&utm_source=Children&utm_medium=prinsta&utm_campaign=20260505

Perhaps for children, language has never been a prerequisite for connection. Through play and shared experiences, natural connections formed effortlessly, with post-event surveys showing high levels of satisfaction.

Of ANO-NE Kids Club users, 51% are inbound families from more than 30 countries and regions. Since opening, staff have repeatedly observed how naturally children from different countries connect beyond language or cultural differences. During this event, those moments became especially visible through activities encouraging cooperation, shared play and communication among children who had only just met.

"Watching the children play together, I felt that adults may be the ones who become too conscious of language barriers," said Mao Mochizuki of the Management Planning Office at Cosmos Hotel Management. "Perhaps children are natural travelers in ways adults sometimes forget. Or perhaps it is because spaces like ANO-NE Kids Club exist that these kinds of moments can happen."

Image3: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JnrsivnTxPSE7xuoFWTM3Fem1DoJtG9Y/view?usp=drive_link

Post-event surveys showed an average satisfaction score of 9 out of 10. Parents also expressed appreciation for being able to spend time independently while knowing their children were enjoying a safe and engaging experience.

As family travel continues to evolve, more parents are seeking experiences that support both their children's needs and their own time during their journey. "What ANO-NE Kids Club hopes to do is actually very simple," said Mochizuki. "We want parents to truly take a breath during their trip, while children create their own memories with friends their own age."

Image4: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P5Cy-w-aJWFSCdaqw8sLXmu4lz7Krpyr/view?usp=sharing

ANO-NE official website: https://anone-kids.com/

MIMARU official website: https://mimaruhotels.com/

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