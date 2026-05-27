Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Nunavut Impact Review Board ("NIRB") has completed the screening process for the Company's proposed Baker Basin Uranium Project (the "Project") located in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut.

NIRB determined that a review of the Project is not required , subject to specific terms and conditions under the Nunavut Planning and Project Assessment Act ("NuPPAA"). The decision follows completion of NIRB's screening process for the proposed exploration program in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut. Relevant regulatory agencies and stakeholders, including Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada ("CIRNAC"), Kivalliq Inuit Association ("KIA"), and the Nunavut Water Board participated in the review and consultation process.

"This represents a significant milestone for Bayridge and the advancement of the Baker Basin Uranium Project," stated Mark Richardson, Vice President Exploration of Bayridge Resources Corp. "The completion of the NIRB screening process validates the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, proactive stakeholder engagement, and environmentally conscious project planning in Nunavut."

Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on the successful completion of both major regulatory milestones, including the Nunavut Planning Commission ("NPC") conformity determination and the NIRB screening process, Bayridge plans to advance the Baker Basin Uranium Project through a helicopter-supported 2026 exploration program focused on geological mapping, prospecting, ground-based radiometric surveys, geophysical surveys, and targeted diamond drilling designed to evaluate priority uranium targets identified through historical exploration and recent reinterpretation of airborne geophysical datasets.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Bayridge Resources Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy exploration company advancing a portfolio of Canadian uranium projects.

The Company's 51%-owned Baker Lake Uranium Project comprises 83 contiguous claims covering approximately 619 km² in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut. Exploration has defined a 75-kilometre unconformity corridor hosting multiple uranium targets, supported by historical drilling and modern airborne geophysical surveys.

Bayridge has also earned a 40% interest in the Waterbury East Project, located approximately 25 kilometres northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7-kilometre conductivity corridor, where historical drilling from the mid-2000s intersected faulted and altered basement rocks with localized uranium enrichment. Significant portions of this corridor remain untested.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

https://bayridgeresources.com

Forward-looking information

This release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299011

Source: Bayridge Resources Corp.