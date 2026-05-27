Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma receives indications of interest for approx. SEK 15.6 million from existing shareholders in the ongoing rights issue

Uppsala, Sweden, May 27, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB ("Dicot Pharma" or the "Company") has now received indications of interest from certain major shareholders totaling approximately SEK 15.6 million in the ongoing rights issue of units, consisting of shares and warrants of series TO 7 (the "Right Issue"). The indications of interest corresponds to approximately 7.4 percent of the Rights Issue. Previously, other major existing shareholders, board members, and senior executives have also made subscription commitments totaling approximately SEK 33.3 million, representing approximately 15.9 percent of the Rights Issue, that is covered at 80 precent..

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Dicot Pharma has received indications of interest from certain larger existing shareholders totaling approximately SEK 15.6 million, corresponding to approximately 7.4 percent of the Rights Issue. The indications of interest are non-binding and mean that the shareholders have expressed their intention to subscribe for units in the Rights Issue, with or without the support of unit rights. No compensation will be paid for the indications of interest.

Dicot Pharma has previously announced that the company has received subscription commitments from other major existing shareholders, board members, and senior executives totaling approximately SEK 17.7 million, corresponding to approximately 8.4 percent of the Rights Issue, and that Schonfeld Global Master Fund LP, Anavio Capital Partners LLP, and Vator Securities have provided underwriting commitments totaling approximately SEK 150.5 million, corresponding to approximately 71.6 percent of the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue is thus guaranteed to a total of approximately 80 percent through subscription commitments and underwriting commitments. The guaranteed offering amount provides Dicot Pharma with sufficient funds to finance the planned phase 2b study.

Company presentation and Q&A

To answer questions regarding the Company and the Rights Issue, a company presentation and Q&A session will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, May 27 at 12:00 CET and will also be available afterwards. Questions may be submitted in advance to info@dicotpharma.com. Registration to attend the presentation is available via https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mqkLMrccTBOpP9oFIQdvBA.

The Prospectus

An EU Follow-on Prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Prospectus, which contains complete terms and instructions, was approved and registered by the Finansinspektionen on 19 May 2026 and is available on the Company's website (www.dicotpharma.com).

Advisers

Corpura Fondkommission AB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is acting as legal adviser to the Company.

Important information

The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Dicot Pharma. No action has been taken and no action will be taken to permit a public offering in any jurisdiction other than Sweden. An invitation to relevant persons to subscribe for Units in Dicot Pharma will only be made through the prospectus published by the Company.

The information in this press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa or South Korea or any other jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful, subject to legal restrictions or require measures other than those required under Swedish law. Any action in violation of this instruction may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. No shares, subscription rights or other securities issued by the Company (the "Securities") have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and no Securities may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, sold, resold, delivered or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation of the relevant state or other jurisdiction in the United States. The Securities have neither been approved nor registered, and will not be approved or registered, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities authority or any other authority in the United States. Nor has any such authority passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering or the accuracy or reliability of the prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. In any EEA Member State other than Sweden, this announcement is addressed only to, and directed only at, "qualified investors" in such Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities referred to herein are being distributed and directed only at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) "high net worth entities" etc. as referred to in Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order; or (iii) such other persons to whom such investment or investment activity may lawfully be directed under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information that reflects the Company's current view of future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intends", "assesses", "expects", "may", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and other expressions that indicate or predict future developments or trends, and that are not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is, by its nature, associated with both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as it depends on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking information does not constitute any guarantee of future results or development, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 16,750 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.