The Kroger Co.: Kroger announces retirement of Tim Massa, Executive Vice President and Chief Associate Experience Officer

Massa to retire September 18 following 16 years of leadership at Kroger and more than three decades of distinguished service in human resources

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that Tim Massa, Executive Vice President and Chief Associate Experience Officer, will retire on September 18.

Massa came to Kroger in 2010 following a 21-year career at The Procter & Gamble Company. He joined the company as Vice President of Talent Development, and in the next 16 years rose through a series of senior leadership roles, including Group Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations, Chief People Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President and Chief Associate Experience Officer.

As Kroger's most senior human resources executive, Massa led the company's strategy across talent, leadership development, labor relations, total rewards, associate well-being and culture. He is widely credited with building one of the most respected people organizations in retail and shaping Kroger's "business-led, people-enabled" approach to talent management.

Massa was an early architect of Kroger's New Beginnings program, which creates pathways for hourly associates to build long-term careers and improve their lives through meaningful work. The program reflects a conviction that guided much of Massa's career - that talent exists everywhere and companies have a responsibility to help all people succeed.

Massa's tenure spanned some of the most consequential moments in Kroger's recent history. He guided the company's people response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helped author Kroger's Framework for Action and championed efforts to share Kroger's learnings from times of tragedy with other companies.

"Tim has been a relatable and trusted leader throughout his time at Kroger," said Greg Foran, CEO of Kroger. "He cares deeply about our associates and built a people organization that supports and respects them. We appreciate Tim's many contributions over the years and wish him all the best in his retirement."

He also worked closely with Kroger's Compensation and Talent Development Committee on executive compensation and Board of Directors on executive succession planning, ensuring the company has strong, ready leaders who are prepared to guide Kroger well into the future.

"Tim Massa is the kind of leader every company hopes to have, and every board is fortunate to work with," said Ron Sargent, Chairman of Kroger's board. "For 16 years, Tim has been a champion for Kroger's associates and a trusted partner to our Board of Directors. He built a world-class people organization, navigated the company through some of its most defining moments and quietly shaped a generation of leaders who will carry Kroger forward for years to come. His legacy is more than the strategies he created, it's the people he developed and the culture he shaped. On behalf of the entire Board, we thank Tim for his exceptional service and wish him every success in his next chapter."

Massa's influence extends well beyond Kroger. He will continue to serve on the Board of Directors for the CHRO Association, the National Academy of Human Resources Board of Trustees and the Center for Executive Succession Advisory Board at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business. In 2024, Massa was named a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources, one of the highest honors in the HR profession. He was also recognized as one of Mogul's Top People Leaders for 2026.

Massa is a member of the Cincinnati Sports Commission Board, where he was co-sponsor of recruiting Cincinnati's recent Sports Commissioner. He is also active on the Cincinnati American Cancer Society's executive committee and was honored for his contributions in 2021. He recently completed nine years of service on the Cincinnati Zoo Board of Trustees, and was part of the Cincinnati Workforce Innovation Center advisory board and the John Stuart Society at his alma mater, the University of Dayton, where he earned his bachelor's degree in marketing and communications. Massa later received an Executive HR Leaders accreditation from Cornell University.

"It has been the honor of my career to serve the associates at Kroger," said Tim. "I've been incredibly fortunate to spend my career with two of the most iconic companies in the world - both headquartered right here in Cincinnati - and to have worked in cities across the U.S. and Central Europe along the way. From day one at Kroger, I believed that our people and our company values are what make this company special, and after 16 years, I continue to believe our people are the experience makers that create the customer experience we strive for, one customer at a time. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, to the leaders and our Board that I've had the privilege to work alongside, and most of all to the associates who bring Our Purpose to life every day. I will always believe, together, we are the best!"

In retirement, Massa plans to continue developing leaders through executive coaching and board service, with a focus on values-based leadership, CEO succession planning and building cultures that support collaborative ways of working. He and his wife Lisa look forward to traveling and spending time with family and friends in Dallas; Pompano Beach, Fla.; Northern California; and Catawba Island, Ohio.

Massa will remain in his role through September 18 to ensure a smooth transition. His successor will be named at a later date.

About Kroger

At The?Kroger?Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of?banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our?newsroom?and?investor relations?site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.