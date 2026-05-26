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WKN: A14MRK | ISIN: US25400W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MD
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 09:58
4,780 Euro
+15,46 % +0,640
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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DIGITAL TURBINE INC 5-Tage-Chart
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4,7304,82010:00
0,0000,00009:58
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Digital Turbine, Inc.: Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Net Revenue Totaled $142.5 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 20%

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $7.3 Million and GAAP EPS of($0.06); Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $19.7 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.16

Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $31.4 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 53%

Fiscal Year 2026 Net Revenue Totaled$565.3 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 15%

Fiscal Year 2026 GAAP Net Loss of $37.7 Million and GAAP EPS of ($0.33); Fiscal Year 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $64.9 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.56

Fiscal Year 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $122.5 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 69%

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Financial Highlights:

  • Fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 revenue totaled $142.5 million, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year as compared to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 was $7.3 million, or ($0.06) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 was $19.7 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $11.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 was $31.4 million, representing an increase of 53% year-over-year as compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of $20.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Fiscal year 2026 revenue totaled $565.3 million, representing an increase of 15% as compared to fiscal year 2025.
  • Fiscal year 2026 GAAP net loss was $37.7 million, or ($0.33) per share. Fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP adjusted net income1 was $64.9 million, or $0.56 per share.
  • Fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 was $122.5 million, representing an increase of 69% as compared to fiscal year 2025.

"Fiscal 2026 was a successful year for Digital Turbine. Emboldened by our upside financial performance and ongoing business momentum, we are pleased to provide guidance above current estimates for fiscal 2027," said Bill Stone, CEO. "I am extremely proud of the Company's overall execution, as we returned the business to double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth with notable gross margin expansion, while simultaneously strengthening the balance sheet and strategically positioning the Company for the future. One of the key factors for our markedly improved performance has been our ability to more effectively utilize our unique first-party data in order to drive better results for our rapidly expanding global network of advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. Our ability to leverage valuable new AI tools and partnerships to maximize the value of our extensive data array has been, and will continue to be, a meaningful contributor to growth."

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $142.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 20% as compared to net revenue of $119.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Total On Device Solutions net revenue before intercompany eliminations was $91.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 5%. Total App Growth Platform net revenue before intercompany eliminations was $52.1 million, representing year-over year growth of 57%.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $7.3 million, or ($0.06) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $18.8 million, or ($0.18) per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $19.7 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $11.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $31.4 million, representing year-over-year growth of 53% as compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $20.5 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenue for fiscal 2026 was $565.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% as compared to total revenue of $490.5 million for fiscal 2025.

GAAP net loss for fiscal 2026 was $37.7 million, or ($0.33) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for fiscal 2025 of $92.1 million, or ($0.89) per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal 2026 was $64.9 million, or $0.56 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal 2025 of $38.7 million, or $0.37 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal 2026 was $122.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 69% as compared to fiscal 2025 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of $72.3 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 26, 2026, the Company currently expects the following for fiscal year 2027:

  • Revenue of between $630 million and $650 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $135 million and $145 million

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization - connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 financial results and provide operational updates on the business. The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information. The call can be accessed online via the webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/W6z15Q47g98. The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 6034141. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through June 2nd, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-669-9658 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 2613496.

An online webcast will be archived for a period of one year and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and EPS are defined as GAAP net income (loss) and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of the following, if any: stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, business transformation costs, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill, tax adjustments, (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discount, issuance costs and exit and duration fees, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives. The Company added (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, the amortization of debt discount, issuance costs and exit and duration fees, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives due to their unusual nature and association with the Company's specific August 29, 2025 debt refinance transaction and related issuance of warrants. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income (loss) figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses, if any: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), business transformation costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), income tax (benefit) provision, transaction-related expenses, contract settlement fees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment of goodwill, severance costs, (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and exit and duration fees, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives. The Company added (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, the amortization of debt discount, issuance costs and exit and duration fees, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives due to their unusual nature and association with the Company's specific August 29, 2025 debt refinance transaction and related issuance of warrants. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding the following, if any: transaction-related expenses, severance costs and business transformation costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of the following, if any: product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill and depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

Risks Specific to our Business

  • We may not achieve the expected benefits of our transformation program and similar measures we take in the future, and our efforts may adversely affect our business.
  • We have a history of net losses.
  • We have a limited operating history for our current portfolio of assets.
  • Our operations are global in scope, and we face added business, political, regulatory, legal, operational, financial, and economic risks as a result of our international operations.
  • Our financial results could vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter and are difficult to predict.
  • A significant portion of our revenue is derived from a limited number of wireless carriers and customers.
  • The development and use of artificial intelligence ("AI") in our business, combined with an uncertain regulatory environment, may adversely affect our business, reputation, financial condition, and results of operations.
  • System security risks, data protection breaches, cyber-attacks, and systems integration issues could disrupt our business.
  • Our business may involve the use, transmission, and storage of confidential information and personally identifiable information, and the failure to properly safeguard such information could result in significant reputational harm and monetary damages.
  • The effects of the current and any future general downturns in the United States ("U.S"). and the global economy, including financial market disruptions.
  • Our products, services, and systems rely on software that is highly technical, and if it contains errors or viruses, our business could be adversely affected.
  • Our business and reputation could be impacted by information technology system failures and network disruptions
  • Our business may suffer if we are unable to hire and retain key talent.
  • Our corporate culture has contributed to our success, and if we cannot maintain this culture, we could lose the innovation, creativity, passion, and teamwork that we believe contribute to our success and our business may be harmed.
  • If we make future acquisitions, this could require significant management attention and disrupt our business.
  • Adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance, could adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.
  • Entry into new lines of business, and our offering of new products and services, resulting from our investments may result in exposure to new risks.
  • Litigation may harm our business.

Risks Related to the Mobile Advertising Industry

  • The mobile advertising business is an intensely competitive industry, and we may not be able to compete successfully.
  • The markets for our products and services are rapidly evolving and may decline or experience limited growth.
  • Our business is dependent on the continued growth in usage of smartphones and other mobile connected devices.
  • Wireless technologies are changing rapidly, and we may not be successful in working with these new technologies.
  • The complexity of and incompatibilities among mobile devices may require us to use additional resources for the development of our products and services.
  • If wireless subscribers do not continue to use their mobile devices to access mobile content and other applications, our business growth and future revenue may be adversely affected.
  • A shift of technology platform by wireless carriers and mobile device manufacturers could lengthen the development period for our offerings, increase our costs, and cause our offerings to be published later than anticipated.
  • Actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in devices or wireless networks could adversely affect our revenue.
  • We may be subject to legal liability associated with providing mobile and online services.
  • Risks of public health issues, such as a major epidemic or pandemic.
  • Risk related to geopolitical conditions and the global economy, including conflicts, financial markets, inflation, global supply chain, and tariffs.
  • Risk related to the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China or changes in China's economic and regulatory landscape, including recent tariff increases and trade tensions.

Industry Regulatory Risks

  • We are subject to rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations and contractual requirements related to privacy, data security, and protection of children.
  • We are subject to anti-bribery, anti-corruption, and similar laws, and non-compliance with such laws can subject us to criminal penalties or significant fines and harm our business and reputation.
  • We are subject to governmental economic sanction requirements and export and import controls that could impair our ability to compete in international markets.
  • Our ability to use our net operating losses, credits, and certain other tax attributes to offset future taxable income or taxes may be subject to certain limitations.
  • Regulatory requirements pertaining to the marketing, advertising, and promotion of our products and services.
  • Government regulation of our marketing methods could restrict or prevent our ability to adequately advertise and promote our content, products, and services available in certain jurisdictions.

Risks Related to Our Intellectual Property and Potential Liability

  • Third parties may obtain and improperly use our intellectual property; and if so, our competitive position may be adversely affected, particularly if we do not, or are unable to, adequately protect our intellectual property rights.
  • Third parties may sue us for intellectual property infringement, which may prevent or limit our use of the intellectual property and disrupt our business and could require us to pay significant damage awards.
  • Our platform contains open source software.
  • Indemnity provisions in various agreements potentially expose us to substantial liability for intellectual property infringement, damages caused by malicious software, and other losses.

Risks Relating to Our Common Stock and Capital Structure

  • We have significant indebtedness, which could limit our financial flexibility.
  • To service our debt and fund our other obligations and capital requirements, we will require a significant amount of cash, and our ability to generate cash will depend on many factors beyond our control.
  • The market price of our common stock is likely to be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations, and you may be unable to resell your shares at or above the current price or the price at which you purchased your shares.
  • Risk of not being able to raise capital to grow our business.
  • Risk to trading volume of lack of securities or industry analysts research coverage.
  • If our goodwill becomes impaired, we may be required to record significant charges to earnings.
  • A material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures could, if not remediated, result in material misstatements in our financial statements.
  • Maintaining and improving financial controls and being a public company may strain resources.
  • Anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents could make an acquisition of our company more difficult.
  • Our bylaws designate Delaware as the exclusive forum for certain disputes.
  • Other risks described in the risk factors in Item 1A of Annual Report under the heading "Risk Factors."

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine, Inc.
[email protected]

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net revenue


$ 142,549


$ 119,152


$ 565,251


$ 490,506

Costs of revenue and operating expenses









Revenue share


57,982


53,195


243,638


235,287

Other direct costs of revenue


12,720


9,359


46,971


34,541

Product development


9,458


9,114


40,476


39,464

Sales and marketing


15,639


14,014


58,000


61,642

General and administrative


36,235


45,162


142,124


173,647

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses


132,034


130,844


531,209


544,581

Income (loss) from operations


10,515


(11,692)


34,042


(54,075)

Interest and other income (expense), net









Change in fair value of contingent consideration


-


-


(231)


(300)

Interest expense, net


(16,782)


(8,855)


(58,580)


(34,783)

Unrealized gain on derivatives


2,239


-


1,504


-

Foreign exchange transaction gain


499


418


3,536


1,297

Loss on extinguishment of debt


-


-


(9,795)


-

Other expense, net


(15)


(24)


(1,816)


(3)

Total interest and other expense, net


(14,059)


(8,461)


(65,382)


(33,789)

Loss before income taxes


(3,544)


(20,153)


(31,340)


(87,864)

Income tax expense (benefit)


3,796


(1,327)


6,392


4,235

Net loss


(7,340)


(18,826)


(37,732)


(92,099)

Other comprehensive income









Foreign currency translation gain (loss)


802


826


(462)


(2,349)

Comprehensive loss


$ (6,538)


$ (18,000)


$ (38,194)


$ (94,448)

Net loss per common share









Basic


$ (0.06)


$ (0.18)


$ (0.33)


$ (0.89)

Diluted


$ (0.06)


$ (0.18)


$ (0.33)


$ (0.89)

Weighted average common shares outstanding









Basic


120,048


105,427


112,923


103,747

Diluted


120,048


105,427


112,923


103,747

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)




March 31,



2026


2025

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


$ 37,960


$ 40,084

Accounts receivable, net


251,240


181,770

Prepaid expenses


6,060


6,923

Value-added tax receivable


4,461


8,291

Other current assets


12,149


5,711

Total current assets


311,870


242,779

Property and equipment, net


49,111


46,966

Right-of-use assets


7,739


9,924

Intangible assets, net


217,448


257,697

Goodwill


223,053


221,741

Other non-current assets


32,433


33,747

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 841,654


$ 812,854






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$ 132,807


$ 139,944

Accrued revenue share


87,215


35,264

Accrued compensation


22,408


7,503

Acquisition purchase price liabilities


436


1,697

Current portion of long-term debt


7,031


-

Other current liabilities


18,402


38,118

Total current liabilities


268,299


222,526

Long-term debt, net


353,932


408,687

Derivative liabilities


2,164


-

Deferred tax liabilities, net


15,818


16,308

Other non-current liabilities


9,280


11,375

Total liabilities


649,493


658,896

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock





Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized,
100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)


100


100

Common stock





$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 121,073,328 issued and 120,315,203
outstanding at March 31, 2026; 106,735,767 issued and 105,977,642 outstanding at March 31,
2025


10


10

Additional paid-in capital


969,062


892,665

Treasury stock (758,125 shares at March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025)


(71)


(71)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(51,766)


(51,304)

Accumulated deficit


(725,174)


(687,442)

Total stockholders' equity


192,161


153,958

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 841,654


$ 812,854

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year ended
March 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss


$ (7,340)


$ (18,826)


$ (37,732)


$ (92,099)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization


16,684


23,126


71,452


82,910

Amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and exit and
duration fees


5,994


545


13,933


1,835

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable


44


623


233


2,767

Unrealized gain on derivatives


(2,239)


-


(1,504)


-

Foreign exchange transaction gain


(499)


(418)


(3,536)


(1,297)

Stock-based compensation expense


4,142


8,126


16,355


33,543

Loss on extinguishment of debt


-


-


9,795


-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


-


-


231


300

Non-cash lease expense


895


788


3,502


3,179

Change in deferred income taxes


4,232


1,298


(654)


(4,054)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable


(6,150)


16,847


(70,192)


5,823

Prepaid expenses


1,442


(18)


922


777

Value-added tax receivable


6,089


(640)


4,386


(3,570)

Other current assets


3,587


(423)


(4,848)


613

Right-of-use asset


(1,149)


108


(1,061)


(3,928)

Other non-current assets


786


237


1,814


939

Accounts payable


5,563


(7,961)


(7,183)


(19,345)

Accrued revenue share


(6,908)


927


51,827


1,418

Accrued compensation


4,987


(1,081)


14,767


298

Other current liabilities


(26,103)


(10,007)


(21,415)


2,410

Other non-current liabilities


324


(1,743)


713


(639)

Net cash provided by operating activities


4,381


11,508


41,805


11,880

Cash flows from investing activities









Capital expenditures


(7,447)


(6,944)


(30,619)


(27,477)

Net cash used in investing activities


(7,447)


(6,944)


(30,619)


(27,477)

Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from borrowings, net of original issue discount


-


-


418,700


38,000

Payment of debt issuance costs


-


-


(20,486)


(1,627)

Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration


(106)


-


(1,263)


-

Repayment of debt obligations


-


-


(466,000)


(13,000)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection
with at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs of $1,337


-


-


56,809


-

Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of
equity awards


(432)


(234)


(937)


(465)

Proceeds from options exercised


6


270


2,313


373

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(532)


36


(10,864)


23,281




Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
and restricted cash


1,135


170


(2,446)


(1,205)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


(2,463)


4,770


(2,124)


6,479

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of
period


40,423


35,314


40,084


33,605

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$ 37,960


$ 40,084


$ 37,960


$ 40,084










Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 37,719


$ 39,393


$ 37,719


$ 39,393

Restricted cash


$ 241


$ 691


$ 241


$ 691

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


$ 37,960


$ 40,084


$ 37,960


$ 40,084










Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information









Interest paid


$ 11,061


$ 7,986


$ 47,088


$ 35,583

Income taxes paid


$ 14,193


$ 5,592


$ 26,295


$ 7,150










Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing
activities









Assets acquired not yet paid


$ 233


$ 519


$ 233


$ 519

Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software
development costs


$ 382


$ 232


$ 1,857


$ 1,024

Fair value of unpaid contingent consideration in connection
with business acquisitions


$ -


$ 1,664


$ -


$ 1,664

Net Revenue By Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,



2026


2025


% Change


2026


2025


% Change

On Device Solutions


$ 90,961


$ 86,832


5 %


$ 382,429


$ 341,632


12 %

App Growth Platform


52,149


33,250


57 %


185,742


153,229


21 %

Elimination


(561)


(930)


(40) %


(2,920)


(4,355)


(33) %

Total net revenue


$ 142,549


$ 119,152


20 %


$ 565,251


$ 490,506


15 %

GAAPIncome (Loss) From Operations to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Income (loss) from operations


$ 10,515


$ (11,692)


$ 34,042


$ (54,075)

Add-back items:









Product development


9,458


9,114


40,476


39,464

Sales and marketing


15,639


14,014


58,000


61,642

General and administrative


36,235


45,162


142,124


173,647

Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of
revenue


-


6


-


208

Contract settlement fees


-


-


-


3,800

Non-GAAP gross profit


$ 71,847


$ 56,604


$ 274,642


$ 224,686

Non-GAAP gross profit percentage


50 %


48 %


49 %


46 %



















GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net loss


$ (7,340)


$ (18,826)


$ (37,732)


$ (92,099)

Add-back items:









Stock-based compensation expense


4,142


8,126


16,355


33,543

Amortization of intangibles


8,868


13,429


41,598


55,612

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


-


-


231


300

Tax adjustment(1)


10,240


7,165


21,589


29,551

Business transformation costs


-


84


31


2,060

Transaction-related expenses


-


152


-


359

Severance costs


53


666


595


3,711

Contract settlement fees


-


-


-


3,800

Amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and exit
and duration fees(2)


5,994


536


13,933


1,826

Loss on extinguishment of debt


-


-


9,795


-

Unrealized gain on derivatives


(2,239)


-


(1,504)


-

Non-GAAP adjusted net income


$ 19,718


$ 11,332


$ 64,891


$ 38,663

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per common share


$ 0.16


$ 0.10


$ 0.56


$ 0.37

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


122,791


108,150


116,776


105,810

________









(1) Valuation allowance









(2) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the Company revised its non-GAAP definitions to include non-cash interest expense. Prior-
period presentations for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025, have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.

GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net loss


$ (7,340)


$ (18,826)


$ (37,732)


$ (92,099)

Add-back items:









Stock-based compensation expense


4,142


8,126


16,355


33,543

Depreciation and amortization


16,684


23,126


71,452


82,910

Interest expense, net


16,782


8,855


58,580


34,783

Other expense, net


15


24


1,816


3

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


-


-


231


300

Business transformation costs


-


84


31


2,060

Loss on extinguishment of debt


-


-


9,795


-

Foreign exchange transaction gain


(499)


(418)


(3,536)


(1,297)

Income tax expense (benefit)


3,796


(1,327)


6,392


4,235

Transaction-related expenses


-


152


-


359

Severance costs


53


666


595


3,711

Contract settlement fees


-


-


-


3,800

Unrealized gain on derivatives


(2,239)


-


(1,504)


-

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA


$ 31,394


$ 20,462


$ 122,475


$ 72,308

GAAP Cash Flow From Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 4,381


$ 11,508


$ 41,805


$ 11,880

Capital expenditures


(7,447)


(6,944)


(30,619)


(27,477)

Transaction-related expenses


-


152


-


359

Severance costs


53


666


595


3,711

Business transformation costs


-


84


31


2,060

Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by (used in) operations


$ (3,013)


$ 5,466


$ 11,812


$ (9,467)

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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